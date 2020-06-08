Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 8, 2020

Patio dining opens at popular Atlanta taco restaurant: View here

Dr. Neil Winawer Coronavirus Q&A on Good Day Atlanta: The test for the coronavirus can be uncomfortable, but could a less invasive nasal swab be just as accurate? Dr. Neil Winawer weighs in via Skype on Good Day Atlanta. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer of his Q&A on social media follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer

Bikini sandwich recipe from Nine Mile Station: Many of us feel more comfortable dining at home right now and that means a lot of us are looking for new recipes to try. Sous Chef Ed Williams at Nine Mile Station shows us how to make a simple snack with just a few ingredients. See recipe below.

Iberico Ham and Black truffle and American White Cheddar Bikini

Ingredients

2 oz clarified butter

2 pieces American white cheddar

1 oz truffle mayonnaise

2 pieces white sandwich bread

1 oz slice jamon iberico

Truffle Mayo

Advertisement

1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

1 oz truffle pate ( whole foods)

1 oz truffle oil

Salt and pepper to taste

METHOD OF PREPARATION

Combine Duke’s, oil and pate and whisk thoroughly to combine. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste.

METHOD OF PREPARATION Preheat griddle or non stick pan brush clarified butter over the top of the pan. For the sandwich: Spread mayonnaise on both

pieces of bread. Place American cheese on each bread, layer the iberico in between the cheese. Close the sandwich. Brush with more clarified butter. Add to the griddle and toast.until brown on both sides. Cut and serve.

Mayor Bottom to participate in Oprah's two-night town hall on racism: Mani Millss of 101 The Beat Nashville talks, Oprah's two-night town hall on racisim. Oprah is hosting the special in response to civil unrest following the death of George Floyd. She'll speak to black leaders and activists during the special. Mayor Keshia Lance-Bottoms and Stacey Abrams will be among some of the speakers. To keep up with Mani, follow her on social media @ManiMillss