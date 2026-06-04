Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 4, 2026

Special guests and segments on today's Good Day Atlanta:

Amplify Decatur Music Festival: They will be celebrating a full decade of outdoor music from Thursday, June 4th through Sunday, June 7th. Presented by Lenz and produced in partnership with Eddie’s Attic, the festival features a ticketed marquee event on Saturday and special musical events around town on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. As in the past years, the festival also serves as a fundraiser, with proceeds going to Decatur Cooperative Ministry and the Decatur Education Foundation.



Trey Feazell, EVP of Arena Programming at State Farm Arena: State Farm Arena announced an incredible lineup of concerts this summer as Mercedes-Benz plays host to 8 World Cup matches. They have a fun "Golden Ticket" promotion that fans can get in on. To learn more about the contest and the concerts, click here.

Side Dish with Tanner Thomason: Tanner has the latest in entertainment headlines. Including, the Migos, potentially reuniting. Amber Rose says she was the reason Kanye went on his viral 2009 VMA's rant, and are Rihanna and Tyla at odds?

Marlon & Shawn Wayans on Scary Movie 6: Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer, Shorty, Ray, Cindy and Brenda find themselves targeted by another mad slasher. Scary Movie 6 is in theaters this Friday. Watch the trailer, here.

Lisa Washington has some fun dinner ideas for kids this summer: School’s Out! Dinner Boards for Easy Summer Nights Cheeseburger Board, Taco Board, Make-Your-Own Pizza Board, Summer Dessert Board. Keep up with Lisa on her website here. And follow her on social @Lovinglifewithlisawashington

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Hopscotch for adoption. For more information, click here.

