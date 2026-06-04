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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 4, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published June 4, 2026 12:53 PM EDT
Published June 4, 2026 12:53 PM EDT

Atlanta - Special guests and segments on today's Good Day Atlanta:

Amplify Decatur Music Festival returns
Amplify Decatur Music Festival returns

Amplify Decatur Music Festival returns

The 10th annual Amplify Decatur Music Festival is happening from Thursday, June 4th through Sunday, June 7th. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken has a sneak preview. 

Amplify Decatur Music Festival: They will be celebrating a full decade of outdoor music from Thursday, June 4th through Sunday, June 7th. Presented by Lenz and produced in partnership with Eddie’s Attic, the festival features a ticketed marquee event on Saturday and special musical events around town on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. As in the past years, the festival also serves as a fundraiser, with proceeds going to Decatur Cooperative Ministry and the Decatur Education Foundation. 
 

State Farm Arena to host a slate of live concerts this summer
State Farm Arena to host a slate of live concerts this summer

State Farm Arena to host a slate of live concerts this summer

They have a fun "Golden Ticket" promotion, that fans can get in on. 

Trey Feazell, EVP of Arena Programming at State Farm Arena: State Farm Arena announced an incredible lineup of concerts this summer as Mercedes-Benz plays host to 8 World Cup matches. They have a fun "Golden Ticket" promotion that fans can get in on. To learn more about the contest and the concerts, click here. 

Co-Host of Side Dish Tanner Thomason has the latest in entertainment headlines
Co-Host of Side Dish Tanner Thomason has the latest in entertainment headlines

Co-Host of Side Dish Tanner Thomason has the latest in entertainment headlines

Queer Eye, cast differences, Love Island drama and a content creator wants credit from Lil Kim

Side Dish with Tanner Thomason: Tanner has the latest in entertainment headlines. Including, the Migos, potentially reuniting. Amber Rose says she was the reason Kanye went on his viral 2009 VMA's rant, and are Rihanna and Tyla at odds? 

Shawn & Marlon Wayans talk Scary Movie 6
Shawn & Marlon Wayans talk Scary Movie 6

Shawn & Marlon Wayans talk Scary Movie 6

The Wayans are back in action with Scary Movie 6, and they reunite with original cast members

Marlon & Shawn Wayans on Scary Movie 6: Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer, Shorty, Ray, Cindy and Brenda find themselves targeted by another mad slasher. Scary Movie 6 is in theaters this Friday. Watch the trailer, here.  

Easy dinner boards for summer
Easy dinner boards for summer

Easy dinner boards for summer

Lisa Washington shows some fun dinner ideas that even kids will enjoy

Lisa Washington has some fun dinner ideas for kids this summer: School’s Out! Dinner Boards for Easy Summer Nights Cheeseburger Board, Taco Board, Make-Your-Own Pizza Board, Summer Dessert Board. Keep up with Lisa on her website here. And follow her on social @Lovinglifewithlisawashington

Pet of the day: Hopscotch
Pet of the day: Hopscotch

Pet of the day: Hopscotch

For more information on adoption visit Pawsatlanta.org

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Hopscotch for adoption. For more information, click here. 
 

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