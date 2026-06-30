Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 30, 2026

Special segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta.

Showdown Social is the hot new Alpharetta lounge where card games are front and center on the menu: Called a "social card-gaming venue" by founders, Showdown Social brings groups together for host-led card games including Ace Face, Chain Reaction, and Card Mafia. Never played those games before? No worries; hosts say they’re easy to learn and perfect for groups hungry for a fun night out.

Tyler Mane talks about his breast cancer diagnosis and the benefits of early screenings: Tyler Mane recently made headlines for opening up about his battle with breast cancer— a rarity among men.

Randy Kessler on Taylor Swift prenup: Divorce attorney Randy Kessler gives insight on what their prenup could look like, and what his book can teach you if you're going through a divorce.

The Smithsonian Museum celebrates America 250: Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III gives details on the expansive nationwide programming as the nation commemorates its 250th anniversary.

Postino Battle of The Bruschetta is back: It's the fourth year of this fun event. Guests have until August 15 to do so. Check out more information, here.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: We find out who attended Clive Davis' funeral, Taylor & Travis wedding details and TLC's stage play is officially underway. Follow Christal on social media @therealchristaljordan

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in Breeze for adoption. For more information, click here.