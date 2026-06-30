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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 30, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published June 30, 2026 11:59 AM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 11:59 AM EDT

Atlanta - Special segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta. 

Paul Milliken checks out Alpharetta's new Showdown Social
Paul Milliken checks out Alpharetta's new Showdown Social

Paul Milliken checks out Alpharetta's new Showdown Social

Paul Milliken visits Showdown Social, a new Alpharetta hangout pairing food and drinks with a massive lineup of card games to fuel your competitive spirit.

Showdown Social is the hot new Alpharetta lounge where card games are front and center on the menu: Called a "social card-gaming venue" by founders, Showdown Social brings groups together for host-led card games including Ace Face, Chain Reaction, and Card Mafia. Never played those games before? No worries; hosts say they’re easy to learn and perfect for groups hungry for a fun night out. 

Tyler Mane talks his breast cancer diagnosis
Tyler Mane talks his breast cancer diagnosis

Tyler Mane talks his breast cancer diagnosis

Its the last day of men's health month and Tyler Mane is  making sure men understand the benefits of early screenings

Tyler Mane talks about his breast cancer diagnosis and the benefits of early screenings: Tyler Mane recently made headlines for opening up about his battle with breast cancer— a rarity among men.

Taylor & Travis' Wedding: The Prenup
Taylor & Travis' Wedding: The Prenup

Taylor & Travis' Wedding: The Prenup

Divorce attorney Randy Kessler gives insight on  what their prenup could look like, and what his book can teach you if you're going through a divorce.

Randy Kessler on Taylor Swift prenup: Divorce attorney Randy Kessler gives insight on what their prenup could look like, and what his book can teach you if you're going through a divorce. 

The Smithsonian Museum celebrates America 250
The Smithsonian Museum celebrates America 250

The Smithsonian Museum celebrates America 250

Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III to on the expansive nationwide programming.

The Smithsonian Museum celebrates America 250: Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III gives details on the expansive nationwide programming as the nation commemorates its 250th anniversary.

Postino Battle of The Bruschetta
Postino Battle of The Bruschetta

Postino Battle of The Bruschetta

It's back for its fourth year until August 15. Visit the restaurant to vote for your favorite. 

Postino Battle of The Bruschetta is back: It's the fourth year of this fun event. Guests have until August 15 to do so. Check out more information, here. 

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines
Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines

We find out who attended Clive Davis' funeral, Taylor & Travis wedding details and TLC's stage play is officially underway. 

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: We find out who attended Clive Davis' funeral, Taylor & Travis wedding details and TLC's stage play is officially underway. Follow Christal on social media @therealchristaljordan

Pet of the day: Breeze
Pet of the day: Breeze

Pet of the day: Breeze

For more information on adoption visit furkids.org

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in Breeze for adoption. For more information, click here. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta