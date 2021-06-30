Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 30, 2021

Enjoying the great outdoors at Douglasville’s Foxhall Resort:

Earlier this month, the Good Day Atlanta team visited Douglasville’s Foxhall Resort, site of the first-ever Lost Art Music Fest. And if you were watching that morning, you know that we were immediately taken with the metro Atlanta retreat’s natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere.

So, we decided it was worth another visit to further explore this local hidden gem.

Foxhall Resort & Residences is located along the Chattahoochee River, spread out over just more than 1,000 acres in Douglas County. Billed as a "sporting and outdoor retreat," the property features a wide variety of nature-based experiences including kayaking and paddleboarding, ATV rides, clay shooting, and trophy fishing.

Along with the outdoor sports, Foxhall staffers say they’re also equipped to host weddings and other group events thanks to on-site amenities including a newly-opened clubhouse that houses a market, retail shop, and farm-to-table restaurant and bar Pheasant Blue.

Visitors in the near future will also notice ongoing construction on the property’s residences; the first phase of residential sales is currently underway, with more planned to go on sale later this year.

For more information on visiting Foxhall Resort & Residences and the activities available there, click here.

Shayna Terese Taylor's Juicy Turkey Burger with Caramelized Onions:

Independence Day weekend is approaching, and the grills will soon be fired up! But what if you want to choose a healthier option instead? Chef, beauty, health & wellness influencer Shayna Terese Taylor has you covered with her Turkey Burger recipe. Check out the recipe and instructions below.

Ingredients

3 oz sprouted walnuts

2 tsp chipotle powder

2 tsp ancho chili powder

1/2 tsp Celtic salt

1 tsp whole mustard seeds

1 tsp red pepper flakes

2 tsp garlic powder

1 lb ground turkey

1 tbsp tomato paste

2 tbsp dijon mustard

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 sweet onion

2-3 tbsp olive oil

2-3 tbsp walnut oil

Buns and toppings as desired (I used 1 large beet: cooked, peeled and sliced, mashed avocado and lettuce)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375F. Toast the walnuts over medium heat in a nonstick pan over the stove, stirring occasionally until browned. Remove from heat and add to food processor or blender. Add the dried seasonings. Pulse until the walnuts form a crumbly texture and seasonings are well incorporated. Slice onions and add 2-3 tbsp of olive oil in a skillet over medium low heat. Add sliced onions and cook for 35-40 minutes or until caramelized. In a large bowl, add turkey, the walnut mixture, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard and mix until combined. Using your hands, make small patties, flattening with your palm and placing on a parchment-lined baking pan. Heat the walnut oil in a skillet and add the patties, cooking until browned on both sides. After browning the sides, add back the parchment lined baking sheet and bake in the oven at 375F for 20-25 minutes or until cooked through. Once cooked, I prepared my burgers by heating the buns, and adding the patties, a slice of cooked beet, lettuce, the caramelized onions and an avocado mash.

Six simple & effective exercises you can do to stay fit while traveling this summer with Tammy Stokes from West Coast Workout:

No one wants to get on the floor of a hotel room or rental home. These exercises are great for your whole body and all you need is a countertop or stable piece of furniture like a desk or dresser.

1) Counter Top Push-Ups - works the muscles of the core and upper body.

2) Plyo Push Up into Squat - works the whole body

3) Half Jacks - works the core muscles, especially targeting the waistline.

4) Inner Thigh Plies- works the lower abs + inner thighs.

5) Back kick, chair pose - works the bum, core & lower body.

6) Hollywood Lunges - works all the muscles of the lower body plus gives you great posture.

Eat light and healthy during the day along with getting a workout in and then you can enjoy a cheat meal for dinner, since you are on vacation.

