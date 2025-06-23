Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Walker County, Morgan County, Barrow County, Pike County, Jasper County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Douglas County, Upson County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Gordon County, Heard County, Gilmer County, Greene County, Newton County, Clarke County, Pickens County, Whitfield County, Madison County, Jackson County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Dawson County, Polk County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Banks County, Butts County, Cherokee County, Henry County, South Fulton County, Catoosa County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Walton County, Carroll County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Hall County, Coweta County, Meriwether County, Floyd County, Troup County, Forsyth County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 23, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  June 23, 2025 11:31am EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta
Stars talk Apple TV+'s 'Smoke'

Stars talk Apple TV+'s 'Smoke'

''Smoke'' stars Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett as investigators hot on the trail of not one, but two serial arsonists. The stars and writer Dennis Lehane talked with Paul Milliken about what it was like making the new crime thriller.

ATLANTA - Fiery cast brings Apple TV+ thriller "Smoke" to life: 

The latest collaboration between writer Dennis Lehane and actor Taron Egerton is a scorching drama — and we mean that in the most literal way possible.

Premiering globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 27, "Smoke" stars Egerton and Jurnee Smollett as investigators hot on the trail of not one, but two serial arsonists; Egerton is a former firefighter with a passion for writing, and Smollett is a police detective with an incendiary past of her own.

The series follow’s 2022’s acclaimed "Black Bird," which was also created by bestselling author Lehane and starred Egerton in an Emmy-nominated performance.

"I remember when I finished ‘Black Bird,’ I was on an e-mail chain with Dennis, and it was entitled something like, ‘First thoughts,’" the actor recalls. "And it was a list of Dennis’s first thoughts about the show, and I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’"

"Taron was in from day one, before I even wrote a line," says Lehane. "Once I began to really expand the Michelle character, and see how she was getting deeper and just more and more complex and weird, I needed a powerhouse actress."

That actress, of course, was Smollett — whose work in "Lovecraft Country" gained her an Emmy nomination.

"I was sent the first three episodes to read, and I met with Dennis, and who then told me the whole arc of my character," says Smollett. "And my jaw … I had to pick it up, you know? Because I was just shocked! And I felt so invigorated and excited to play someone who has so many different contradictions and flaws and struggles."

"Smoke" also stars Academy Award nominee Greg Kinnear, Rafe Spall, and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine. Following this Friday’s two-episode release, one new episode of "Smoke" will drop on Apple TV+ every Friday through Aug. 15. 

STE(A)M Truck offers free tech camps

STE(A)M Truck offers free tech camps

The STE(AM) Truck drivers passion for metro Atlanta students through hands-on education during free camps. The truck made a stop at FOX 5 this morning, and Dr. Marsha Francis joined Alyse Eady to talk about all that the camp has to offer.

Chip Camp with the STE(A)M Truck hosts two free summer programs: Youth will explore how chips power severything from smartphones to satellites, and will engage in design challenges, soldering, and career exploration with Micron engineers. The program is funded by Micron Technology, so it's free to the public. The free chip camp is June 24-26. 

The Building Thriving Communities camp is also free and happening in July. It's a three-day camp focused on urban design, city planning, and agricultural technology. Youth will reimagine their neighborhoods through design-thinking challenges — creating computerized and physical 3D models of thriving, equitable communities powered by sustainable technology and fresh ideas. For more information, click here.

Tips to avoid heat-related illnesses

Tips to avoid heat-related illnesses

As temperatures begin to rise this week, heat-related illnesses become a real concern. Emory Dr. Neil Winawer sat down with Alyse Eady to talk about the warning signs of heat stroke and how to avoid it.

Dr. Neil Winawer has the latest in health headlines: Dr. Neil Winawer gives viewers tips on how to avoid and treat heat exhaustion. 

SM44 opens in Midtown Atlanta

SM44 opens in Midtown Atlanta

There's a new restaurant popping up in Midtown, and if you like red meat, this one's for you. Alade Aminu and Willie Wallace joined Alex Whittler in the Good Day kitchen to talk about SM44.

SM44, the new steakhouse in Midtown Atlanta: Owners are calling SM44 a new aged steakhouse taking fine dining to new heights. We chat with the executive chef and the owner of Atlanta's newest steakhouse. To make a reservation, click here

Summer DIY ideas with Designed to the Nines

Summer DIY ideas with Designed to the Nines

You can take your outdoor entertaining to the next level with clever decor and some easy tips to make your experience a lot more enjoyable. DIY and design expert NataLee Callahan of Designed to the Nines joined Joanne Feldman with a few ways to upgrade your summer.

NataLee gives DIY outdoor party hacks: NataLee gives tips from clever decor ideas to life-changing tips that make your outdoor experience more fun, affordable, and easy to enjoy! Whether you're hosting, relaxing, or just trying to beat the heat, these summer-friendly hacks will blow your mind and your budget (in a good way). The founder of "Designed to The Nines" has some of those hacks for you. Visit her YouTube page, here.

Michelle Obama grateful for not having sons

Michelle Obama grateful for not having sons

Michelle Obama opened up about why she's happy to have daughters and not sons. Entertainment contributor DeAsia Robinson joined Alex Whittler to discuss the topic and the new Cardi B single.

DeAsia Robinson has the latest in entertainment headlines: Michelle Obama says she's "so glad" she didn’t have a son with husband Barack and Cardi B is apologizing to her label. Entertainment reporter DeAsia Robinson has the latest information. 

Meet Violet: Our Pet of the Day

Meet Violet: Our Pet of the Day

Violet is a sweet and beautiful girl who aims to please. She likes going on walks, does well on a leash, and knows how to use a doggie door.


 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta