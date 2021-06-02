Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 2, 2021

Live music returns with next weekend’s Lost Art Music Festival:

After a long year with extremely limited options to attend concerts, live music might seem like something of a "lost art."

But the lineup at next weekend’s first-ever Lost Art Music Festival will quickly prove that artists are in peak form and ready to return to the stage.

Lost Art Music Festival Presented by Cathead Distillery is happening next weekend at Douglasville’s Foxhall Resort, kicking off Friday evening and continuing with a full day of music on Saturday, June 12.

Described as a "boutique, curated Americana music festival" by founder Jim Ethridge, the festival features artists including Birmingham-based soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Charleston folk duo Shovels & Rope, husband-and-wife soul-rock duo The War and Treaty, and Ben Nichols, guitarist and vocalist for indie Southern rock band Lucero.

Athens band The Pink Stones will take the stage at 2:15 p.m., performing tunes from their critically acclaimed debut album, "Introducing...The Pink Stones," released in April on the New West Records imprint Normaltown Records.

Along with the music, Cathead Distillery and New Belgium Brewing will be on-site serving up drinks, while local food trucks will make the trip to Douglasville to feed hungry fans.

Due to new CDC and state recommendations, Ethridge tells Good Day Atlanta that there is no vaccine or negative test requirement for attendees, but they will need to fill out a brief health survey prior to entry. The festival site, meanwhile, is outdoors and spread out over more than 1,100 acres.

For more information on the Lost Art Music Festival lineup, tickets, and safety measures, click over to the event’s website here. And click the video player to check out our morning getting a sneak peek ahead of the big event.

Atlanta's own Monica talks about "Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly:"

They are the celebrity cases that made headlines and revealed the dark side of being in the spotlight. And now, host and Grammy Award-winning singer Monica covers these cases in her new show: "Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly." She joins Good Day with a preview. For more information click here.

"MasterChef" Season 10 winner Dorian Hunter previews the new season and shares a recipe: For more on today's recipe see below. For more on Season 11 of "MasterChef" click here.

Sweet Potato Spinach and Bacon Frittata

6 strips Bacon

1/4 cup red onion

Handful spinach

1 Sweet potato (about 8 ounces)

2 tbsp. feta cheese

10 Eggs, large

1 tsp Salt

1 Big pinch Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 375°F. Add bacon to a large (10-12″) oven-safe skillet and turn the heat to medium. Cook bacon until crispy, stirring every few minutes. Drain off all excess fat, except for 1 tablespoon. Add red onions and salt cook for 3 minutes. Add a splash of oil if the pan is dry, and then add sweet potato. Cook until beginning to soften, about 8 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of water and let cook until the sweet potatoes are fully softened. Add in spinach and toss until wilted. Whisk together the eggs in a bowl and add a big pinch of salt, pepper and feta cheese Pour the eggs into the skillet and stir around for 1 minute, then let it continue to cook until the edges of the eggs have started to cook, about 2-4 minutes. Shut off heat. Transfer skillet to the oven and bake for 20 to 30 minutes until eggs are set. Slice and serve hot.

"It's Not A Burden" documentary focuses on real-life challenges and joys of caring for their aging parents: Joining Good Day are mother and daughter Frances and Cynthia, two local subjects from the Atlanta area in the documentary. For more information on the film click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Radio personality Mo Quick joins us from Hot 107.9 with more on the teenager who went viral for protecting her dogs from a bear: For more information on Mo Quick follow her on Instagram @moquickatl.