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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 19, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published June 19, 2026 1:27 PM EDT
Published June 19, 2026 1:27 PM EDT

Atlanta - Special segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta:

Atlanta Beltline Fest at Pittsburgh Yards
Atlanta Beltline Fest at Pittsburgh Yards

Atlanta Beltline Fest at Pittsburgh Yards

It's a free, two-day celebration to Atlanta during summer of FIFA World Cup 2026 matches

Atlanta Beltline Fest at Pittsburgh Yards: It's a free, two-day celebration to Atlanta during summer of FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. Tobe Nwigwe and Busta Rhymes to headline the weekend celebration,  Saturday, June 20 - Sunday, June 21. For more information click here. 

Working moms can avoid summer burnout
Working moms can avoid summer burnout

Working moms can avoid summer burnout

Dr. Anne Welsh shares how to reduce stress and burnout.

How working moms can avoid summer burnout: Studies show that working moms often feel most overwhelmed during summer. Dr. Anne Welsh shares how to reduce stress and burnout. Her book Ambitious Mother: From Surviving to Thriving in Your Career and at Home hits shelves August 6.

Food Truck Friday: Pappy 2's Barbeque
Food Truck Friday: Pappy 2's Barbeque

Food Truck Friday: Pappy 2's Barbeque

They are located at 1885 Jonesboro Rd SE

Food Truck Friday with Pappy 2's Barbeque: They have been bringing authentic, slow-smoked Southern barbecue to the greater Atlanta area since summer 2021. For more information, follow them on Instagram @p2sbbq

Pike Nursery gives Father's Day ideas
Pike Nursery gives Father's Day ideas

Pike Nursery gives Father's Day ideas

To find a location near you visit shop.pikenursery.com

Pike Nurseries gives Father’s Day gardening tips: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here. 

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard
Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard

Listen to Veda on Praise 102.5 Saturday & Sunday: 3pm-7pm

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show (Saturday & Sunday: 3pm-7pm), Veda shares Wisdom Nuggets on her show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote… from Veda, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between; accompanied by a scripture. 

Pet of the day: Emone
Pet of the day: Emone

Pet of the day: Emone

For more on adoption visit lifelineanimal.org

Pet of the day: Lifeline brings in a pup named Emone. For more information click here.

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta