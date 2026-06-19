Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 19, 2026

Special segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta:

Atlanta Beltline Fest at Pittsburgh Yards: It's a free, two-day celebration to Atlanta during summer of FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. Tobe Nwigwe and Busta Rhymes to headline the weekend celebration, Saturday, June 20 - Sunday, June 21. For more information click here.

How working moms can avoid summer burnout: Studies show that working moms often feel most overwhelmed during summer. Dr. Anne Welsh shares how to reduce stress and burnout. Her book Ambitious Mother: From Surviving to Thriving in Your Career and at Home hits shelves August 6.

Food Truck Friday with Pappy 2's Barbeque: They have been bringing authentic, slow-smoked Southern barbecue to the greater Atlanta area since summer 2021. For more information, follow them on Instagram @p2sbbq

Pike Nurseries gives Father’s Day gardening tips: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show (Saturday & Sunday: 3pm-7pm), Veda shares Wisdom Nuggets on her show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote… from Veda, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between; accompanied by a scripture.

Pet of the day: Lifeline brings in a pup named Emone. For more information click here.