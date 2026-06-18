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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 18, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published June 18, 2026 1:20 PM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 1:20 PM EDT

Atlanta - Special segments and guest on Good Day Atlanta. 

National Sushi Day with Homemakase ATL
National Sushi Day with Homemakase ATL

National Sushi Day with Homemakase ATL

Chef Alex shows us the perfect sushi

National Sushi Day with Homemakase ATL: It's National Sushi Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a Michelin-trained private sushi chef. Owners Chef Alejandro Garcia Candelas and Irina Rosca stop by and give Linsday the authentic sushi experience. 
 

Headkrack has the latest in entertainment headlines
Headkrack has the latest in entertainment headlines

Headkrack has the latest in entertainment headlines

He talks Streamer Univeristy, Lebron James, and Russel Wilson & Ciara

Headkrack of Fox Soul's Side Dish with entertainment headlines: LeBron James comments about dating is striking a cord with many people, and you've heard of 'Ciara’s Prayer', now Russell Wilson is sharing his prayer that landed him his wife. Side Dish's Headkrack shares those entertainment headlines. 
 

"Family Guy" actor and comedian Mike Henry on his upcoming memoir
"Family Guy" actor and comedian Mike Henry on his upcoming memoir

"Family Guy" actor and comedian Mike Henry on his upcoming memoir

He is reflecting on a life far beyond Hollywood success, and what to expect in the memoir.

Untold Story of Writer/Comedian Who Helped Build "Family Guy": For more than 25 years, Henry has helped shape one of the most influential comedy franchises in television history. Now, as he works on an upcoming memoir, Henry is reflecting on a life far beyond Hollywood success: chasing comedy with no roadmap, helping launch "Family Guy" alongside Seth MacFarlane, navigating family, friendship, creativity, and ultimately finding a deeper sense of connection and purpose throughout life's many chapters.

Felipe Bertazzo Tobar on World Soccer Film Festival
Felipe Bertazzo Tobar on World Soccer Film Festival

Felipe Bertazzo Tobar on World Soccer Film Festival

The World Soccer Film Festival is a new idea for presenting sort and long form narrative and documentary films 

Felipe Bertazzo Tobar talks World Soccer Film Festival: The World Soccer Film Festival is a new idea for presenting sort and long form narrative and documentary films to the public just in time for the World Cup! To grab your free tickets, click here. 

Erica A. Thomas shows us how to elevate your hosting
Erica A. Thomas shows us how to elevate your hosting

Erica A. Thomas shows us how to elevate your hosting

To learn more or to attend a workshop visit eatingwitherica.com

Erica Thomas shows you how to elevate your  dinner party: A thoughtfully designed, ninety-minute in-person hosting workshop where guests learn how to host and create a beautifully styled table through hands-on tablescaping, layering, and styling techniques. To book click here. 

Pet of the day: Guppy
Pet of the day: Guppy

Pet of the day: Guppy

For more information on adoption visit  pawsatlanta.org

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a Guppy for adoption. For more information on adoption, click here. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta