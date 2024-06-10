Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 10, 2024

Behind the scenes at "Person, Place or Thing":

The person? Melissa Peterman. The place? Atlanta. The thing? A game show where asking the right questions can win you lots of money!

"Person, Place or Thing" is the fast-paced game show based around the old concept of "20 Questions" — and the show’s second season is being filmed this summer in Atlanta.

"We are loving Atlanta," says host Melissa Peterman, known to audiences for her starring roles on sitcoms like "Reba" and "Baby Daddy."

"Everyone is so welcoming. We love the studio, we love the neighborhood, we love our contestants. I really feel at home here," she continued.

Which is a good thing, because the on-set days are long ones; Peterman and crew race through six or seven episodes per day.

"Once the game starts, and we're out here, it goes by so fast, which is so much fun," says the host. "The only times it ever seems slow is when we have to maybe stop and do a little more research. Because there's so much content on this show. Like, compared to a lot of game shows…we burn through so many things every day."

"Person, Place or Thing" features three contestants asking "yes" or "no" questions in an attempt to identify people, places, and things. The game features several rounds, culminating in one final contestant playing for a $5,000 prize.

"Person, Place or Thing" airs at 2 a.m. here on FOX 5 Atlanta, and episodes are also streaming on Tubi. Click the video player in this article to see more of our visit to the show’s Atlanta set!

Celebrating Father's Day with Tio Lucho's: Tio Lucho's made the semifinalist list for the James Beard Awards' best chef in the Southeast and are serving up a special meal for all dads on Father's Day. Chef Arnaldo Castillo joined Kaitlyn Pratt in the Good Day kitchen to cook his Big Daddy Ribeye.

The American Heart Association celebrates 100th birthday: Tio Lucho's made the semifinalist list for the James Beard Awards' best chef in the Southeast and are serving up a special meal for all dads on Father's Day. Chef Arnaldo Castillo joined Kaitlyn Pratt in the Good Day kitchen to cook his Big Daddy Ribeye.

Entertainment news update with DeAsia Robinson: Supermodel Naomi Campbell is opening up for the first time about using a surrogate to become a mom. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are quietly trying to sell their extravagant mansion. DeAsia Robinson has all the details.