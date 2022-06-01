Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 1, 2022

Broadway actress takes on the life and music of Billie Holiday:

Broadway actress Terry Burrell won rave reviews for her performance as Billie Holiday in "Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill" at Theatrical Outfit back in 2018. And if you missed her performance as the legendary jazz singer then, you’ve got a second chance to witness the transformation thanks to a limited run this month.

"Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill" returns to Theatrical Outfit for a limited engagement, running June 1 through June 26 at the Balzer Theater at Herren’s in Downtown Atlanta.

The show, directed by Eric J. Little and written by Lanie Robertson, is set in a Philadelphia jazz bar in 1959 at one of Billie Holiday’s final performances. Along with telling stories from her life, Holiday performs classic songs including "God Bless the Child" and "Strange Fruit."

"Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill" actually made its world premiere in Atlanta back in 1986; it opened on Broadway in 2014 and featured a Tony Award-winning performance by Audra McDonald. Burrell was nominated for a Suzi Bass Award for her performance in "Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill" in 2018; her Broadway credits include "Dreamgirls," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," and "Into The Woods" among many others.

"Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill" closes out Theatrical Outfit’s 2021-2022 season, setting the stage for an exciting 2022-2023 season for the Atlanta theatre company, which kicks off in September with the world premiere of Flex. Artistic director Matt Torney says patrons next season will also be welcomed by a renovated lobby area, made possible through the theater’s successful The Heart of the City fundraising campaign, which also resulted in an HVAC system overhaul.

For more information on Theatrical Outfit and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, click here. And click the video player to check out our interviews with Terry Burrell and Matt Torney.

Marlow's Tavern introduces fresh spring and summer dishes: New summer menu includes starters, entrees, desserts, and refreshing beverages. Marlow’s is open daily for lunch and dinner. There are many different locations around town – there’s one in your neighborhood. Go online to marlowstavern.com to find a location near you.

Scarlett Estevez & J.R. Villarreal as they talk Disney Plus' new series "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion": Violet Rodriguez, an everyday Mexican American teen, is chosen by a magical luchador mask which transforms her into Ultra Violet, a superhero fighting crime alongside her luchador uncle, Cruz, also known as Black Scorpion. Although Cruz takes Violet under his wing to teach her the responsibilities of her special powers, she doesn't always see eye-to-eye with him when it comes to his methods for capturing crooks. The show premieres Friday, June 3 at 9 p.m. Watch the trailer here.

Tamika Scott of multi-platinum R&B group Xscape releasing her first cookbook: Just in time for summer cookouts and family reunions, the seasoned singer who performed in the SWV Verzuz Xscape battle and has performed for sold-out audiences from her home city of Atlanta to Australia, will release her first cookbook, "Table Set: Cooking with Tamika Scott." To purchase your book click here.

"Miz and Mrs" gives an exclusive glimpse into the life of WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse: This season the "it couple" is faced with their biggest challenge yet, raising two toddlers. With big career moves on the horizon and a revolving door of family members, the Mizanins must learn how to balance the pressure of their careers with family life. For more information click here.



Radio host Lore'l of the Morning Hustle talks the latest in entertainment news: Catch Lore'l weekday mornings from 6 until 10 on Hot 107.9