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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 9, 2026

By FOX 5 Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published July 9, 2026 2:05 PM EDT
Published July 9, 2026 2:05 PM EDT

Atlanta - Special guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta:

Inside the new NASCAR evolution exhibit at Savoy Museum
Inside the new NASCAR evolution exhibit at Savoy Museum

Inside the new NASCAR evolution exhibit at Savoy Museum

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken visits the Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville to check out a new exhibit showcasing the evolution of racing history. 

Paul visits the Sacoy Automobile Museum: Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville is celebrating the history of NASCAR with an exhibit called "From Stock Cars to Racecars," which features cars driven by racing legends including Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Bill Elliott, and Jeff Gordon.

Celebrate the release of the live-action remake of Moana
Celebrate the release of the live-action remake of Moana

Celebrate the release of the live-action remake of Moana

Mahealani's Polynesian Entertainment shows Alyse instruments and more about Polynesian culture.

Mahealani's Polynesian Entertainment ahead of the live action release of Moana: Mahealani's Polynesian Entertainment brings in Polynesian instruments for display and demonstrates how to blow a conch shell, and learn more about Polynesian culture. To learn more about them, click here. 
 

Side Dish co-host Tanner Thomason
Side Dish co-host Tanner Thomason

Side Dish co-host Tanner Thomason

Tanner talks to Alyse about all the latest in entertainment news and headlines. 

Tanner Thomason talks the latest in entertainment headlines: After his drawn-out legal battle with Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni is speaking out for the first time. And — have you seen the viral "Netflix documentary" challenge? Tanner and Alyse look at the celebrities that are jumping on the trend. 
 
 

Skye Estroff explains the chicken Caesar craze
Skye Estroff explains the chicken Caesar craze

Skye Estroff explains the chicken Caesar craze

Food expert Skye Estroff tells us the best places to go for a good chicken Caesar salad wrap, sandwich etc.

Skye Estroff covers the Chicken Caesar craze around Atlanta: Where to find elite Chicken Caesar Sandwiches/Wraps and Joanne does a blind taste test to see how they measure up.  Keep up with Skye on social media @Skye.Estroff

Meet Manhattan
Meet Manhattan

Meet Manhattan

Paws Atlanta brings in Manhattan for adoption. For more information visit pawsatlanta.org

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a kitten named Manhattan for adoption. Click here for more information. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta