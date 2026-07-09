Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 9, 2026

Special guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta:

Paul visits the Sacoy Automobile Museum: Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville is celebrating the history of NASCAR with an exhibit called "From Stock Cars to Racecars," which features cars driven by racing legends including Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Bill Elliott, and Jeff Gordon.

Mahealani's Polynesian Entertainment ahead of the live action release of Moana: Mahealani's Polynesian Entertainment brings in Polynesian instruments for display and demonstrates how to blow a conch shell, and learn more about Polynesian culture. To learn more about them, click here.



Tanner Thomason talks the latest in entertainment headlines: After his drawn-out legal battle with Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni is speaking out for the first time. And — have you seen the viral "Netflix documentary" challenge? Tanner and Alyse look at the celebrities that are jumping on the trend.





Skye Estroff covers the Chicken Caesar craze around Atlanta: Where to find elite Chicken Caesar Sandwiches/Wraps and Joanne does a blind taste test to see how they measure up. Keep up with Skye on social media @Skye.Estroff

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a kitten named Manhattan for adoption. Click here for more information.