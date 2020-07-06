Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 6, 2020

Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Celebrating “Monday Brunch” at Gocha’s Breakfast Bar: Full story here

Judge Faith Jenkins will be the new judge on "Divorce Court": It's the longest-running court show on television and now it has a new judge front and center.  Judge Faith Jenkins is the new judge for the 22nd season of "Divorce Court."  She joins us on Good Day Atlanta to talk about the show's new energy and outlook, plus has details about how she can help anyone litigate their cases right here in Atlanta. For more information click here.

Judge Faith Jenkins new judge of Divorce Court

The longest-running court show on television now has a new judge front and center.

Lenny Thomas talks his role in Tyler Perry's "Ruthless:"  The show follows the story of a woman named Ruth who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult and Lenny excels in the role of ‘Dikahn’, the menacing enforcer and second-hand man to the cult’s god. The 24-episode series streams on BET+ and is a spinoff to BET’s popular drama, "The Oval." To watch the show click here.

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless

Actor Lenny Thomas talks about the latest Tyler Perry show, Ruthless.

 Jenn Hobby from Star 94.1 joins us to talk about Kanye West's announcement to run for president: For more information on Jenn & Friends or Star 94.1 click here. 

Jenn Hobby talks about Kanye West’s possible run for president

Star 94.1's Jenn Hobby talks about Kanye West announcing he's running for president.