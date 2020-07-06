Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 6, 2020

Celebrating “Monday Brunch” at Gocha’s Breakfast Bar: Full story here

Judge Faith Jenkins will be the new judge on "Divorce Court": It's the longest-running court show on television and now it has a new judge front and center. Judge Faith Jenkins is the new judge for the 22nd season of "Divorce Court." She joins us on Good Day Atlanta to talk about the show's new energy and outlook, plus has details about how she can help anyone litigate their cases right here in Atlanta. For more information click here.

Lenny Thomas talks his role in Tyler Perry's "Ruthless:" The show follows the story of a woman named Ruth who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult and Lenny excels in the role of ‘Dikahn’, the menacing enforcer and second-hand man to the cult’s god. The 24-episode series streams on BET+ and is a spinoff to BET’s popular drama, "The Oval." To watch the show click here.

Jenn Hobby from Star 94.1 joins us to talk about Kanye West's announcement to run for president: For more information on Jenn & Friends or Star 94.1 click here.