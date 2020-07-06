Celebrating 'Monday Brunch' at Gocha’s Breakfast Bar

She spent decades as a stylist, making her name in the beauty and entertainment industries and working with celebrities including Serena Williams and Nicki Minaj. But it’s what she’s doing right now in Southwest Atlanta that’s got everyday people lining up and waiting for their turn to meet Gocha Hawkins.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Gocha's Breakfast Bar, a breakfast and brunch cafe located on Cascade Road near Interstate 285. Opened by Hawkins in early 2019, the restaurant quickly gained a following with its menu of Southern Classics (like Shrimp & Grits, the Chicken & Waffle stack, and Crispy Fish Sandwich) and vegan-friendly fare.

Before seeing her on Good Day Atlanta, you’ve probably seen Gocha Hawkins on shows including the WE tv hit “L.A. Hair.” But during her decades as a renowned hairstylist, Hawkins says she was always cooking for her friends and family behind the scenes — and after moving to Atlanta, decided the city was the perfect place to finally make her dream of owning a restaurant come true.

Okay, back to the food for a minute — other signature breakfast selections include Gocha’s Impossible Burger with Parmesan Truffle Fries, Gocha’s Krunch-Tastic French Toast, and the South Fulton Steak & Eggs. Most of the menu items range from $10 to $20, and many can be customized based on dietary restrictions.

So, hungry yet? Gocha’s Breakfast Bar is located at 3695 Cascade Road, Suite 400 — and regular hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends. Right now, the restaurant is open for dine-in and takeout service. For more information, click over to the restaurant’s website here — and click the video player to check out our morning doing a little taste-testing!

