Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 29, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta

Paul checks out Nacoochee Adventure's massive zip line

North Georgia's Nacoochee Adventures is just a short drive from Helen and features some thrilling attractions for families looking for adventure.

It’s called the Thriller Giant Swing. And when you see it, you’ll understand why. But trust us: as thrilling as this North Georgia attraction looks from the ground, nothing compares to the view from the top!

This morning, we made a return visit to Nacoochee Adventures in Helen, an outdoor destination featuring several adventure-based attractions. Faithful Good Day Atlanta viewers will remember our last visit — back on a chilly February morning in 2018 — during which we learned a little more about the area and what it has to offer.

"It’s just kind of an all-in-one outdoor adventure place," general manager Josh Luke explained during that previous visit. "We’re situated right next to Helen in the Nacoochee Village; it’s a 600-acre campus of the winery, antique mall, grist mill, we have the ziplines, treehouse camping. So, anybody and everybody can come up, spend the day, do some adventure stuff." 

One of those adventures, of course, is the Thriller Giant Swing — which is definitely not your run-of-the-mill playground swing! This one slowly raises brave riders (up to three at a time) 50 feet into the air, then drops them for a breathtaking ride over the gorgeous landscape. Meanwhile, zipline packages include the Moonshine Canopy Tour and Big Zip Intimidator among others, and those looking for a physical challenge can take on the three-level Yonah Quest Challenge Course.

For more information on the adventure options and the camping opportunities at Nacoochee Adventures, click here. And click the video player to see our early morning ride on the Thriller Giant Swing!

Burgers with Buck visits Flowery Branch's Bullseye Burgers and Chicken

It's been said that when in Rome, do as Romans do. So when you're in Flowery Branch, do as the Flowery Branchians do and head to Bullseye Burgers and Chicken.

Atlanta Public Schools hosts annual Back-to-School Bash

It's back to the books on Monday for several school districts including the kids in the Atlanta Public School system. To kick off the school year, APS is hosting its annual Back-to-School Bash Saturday.

Maisha Wynn shows off healthy swaps for summer treats

Great nutrition plays an important role in our physical, mental, and emotional health, but knowing where to start can feel overwhelming. Maisha Wynn knows a thing or too about transforming her life and body, and she joins Good Day to talk about some easy ways to live a healthier lifestyle.

Food Truck Friday with Low-Comotion Food Truck

Low-Comotion Food Truck is inspired by farm-to-table tastes with food made from scratch from local vendors.

Music legend Chaka Khan on her new single 'Woman Like Me'

Chaka Khan's got a voice like no other, and now the 10-time Grammy winner is using it to sing a song she calls 'hardcore real.' The music legend talks to Paul Milliken about her career, new single, and why she's gone back to designing her stage outfits.

How to make your garden deer-resistant

It's not uncommon to see deer prancing through metro Atlanta neighborhoods, but it's not so pleasant when they ruin your garden. The experts at Pike Nurseries share how you can keep them from feasting on your plants.

Pet of the Day from Operation Second Chance Jail Dogs

JD is a already housetrained, listens to basic commands, and will even perform some cute tricks.

      