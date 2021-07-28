Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 28, 2021

Restaurant brings massive French festival to Atlanta:

It’s been a few years since we stopped by Cooks & Soldiers to join in on the Atlanta restaurant’s Fêtes de Bayonne celebration. But now that restaurants are back up to running at full capacity, it seemed like a perfect time to make a return trip to one of our favorite summertime events.

Cooks & Soldiers will host its annual Fêtes de Bayonne this Sunday, Aug. 1 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fêtes de Bayonne is known in France as "the big summer festival" and is a five-day celebration in Bayonne, a city in the southwestern part of France.

According to the Cooks & Soldiers website, the history of Fêtes de Bayonne stretches back to the early 1930s, when the city’s rugby team decided to create a celebration similar to the one surrounding the running of the bulls in Spain. Revelers traditionally dress in red and white during the festival, and diners at Cooks & Soldiers are encouraged to do the same during this weekend’s special event at the restaurant.

Cooks & Soldiers has been one of the most popular restaurants in the city for a while, specializing in flavors from Basque Country in Spain and France. Two words you’ll hear a lot around the restaurant are Pintxos and Asador; a Pintxo is essentially a small plate dish (think of tapas) and the Asador is a wood-fired grill on which whole meats and seafood are smoked in the restaurant.

Cooks & Soldiers is located at 691 14th Street Northwest in Atlanta — and tickets for the Fêtes de Bayonne may be purchased online here. And for a special sneak preview of this weekend’s festivities, click the video player to check out our morning hanging out with the team from Cooks & Soldiers!

Grammy-nominated songwriter Alvin Garrett believes love is the great unifier: Alvin Garrett has been the award-winning pen behind artists such as Joe, Kelly Rowland, Fantasia, Johnny Gill, Ruben Studdard, Noel Gourdin, and Jordan Knight - just to name a few. He developed a nonprofit program innovative writing program called "The Write Life" which teaches how to utilize the power of words to sculpt an individual's future. He recently released his new project "The Lightness of Love" which he wrote and produced in the middle of the pandemic as a music gift to his fans and those who needed to be reminded that "Love is the most powerful thing."

"Big Fun Baking for Kids:" Maile Carpenter is the editor in chief of Food Network Magazine and author of "The Big, Fun Kids Baking Book,' she joins us with a lesson baking sandwich cookies. For more information on the "Big Fun Kids Baking Book" click here. For today's recipe click here.

Actress and songstress LeA Robinson's new single BLESSED: LeA Robinson is best known for her angelic voice, being a cast member on Bravo TV's 'First Family of Hip Hop', and her work as an actress, including her role on season three of FX's "POSE." Affectionately known as the granddaughter of hip-hop, LeA is also the granddaughter of musical legend Sylvia Robinson, founder of Sugar Hill Records. With strides of continuing on her family's legacy as well as creating her own, she has released her much-anticipated album, "Broken Girl," following that up with her newest single, "Blessed." LeA's music is available on all music platforms. You can follow her on Instagram @thelearobinson

Maria More has 3 ways dinner can trim your waistline and improve your health: Having a healthy breakfast is an ideal way to start your day but a "strategic" dinner can really help you stay fit.

1) A light dinner promotes better sleep which leads to more energy during the day.

2) An early dinner can prevent unwanted weight gain and promotes better digestion.

3) A low sodium dinner decreases health risks like high blood pressure, diabetes, and more.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on today's pet of the day click here.