Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 25, 2023

Exactly one month from today, all eyes will be on Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club as the highly anticipated TOUR Championship once again takes over the historic course.

This year’s TOUR Championship returns to the club Aug. 23 through 27, marking the end of the PGA TOUR season and featuring the top 30 players in the standings competing in hopes of taking home the coveted FedExCup. Last year, Rory McIlroy rose to the challenge to win his third FedExCup, becoming the first player to do so; other past champions include Patrick Cantlay in 2021, Dustin Johnson in 2020, and Justin Rose in 2018.

Fans flock to East Lake Golf Club every year to catch the on-course action, of course — but they also always find plenty of time to enjoy great food and unique experiences. This morning on Good Day Atlanta, PGA TOUR and East Lake Golf Club leaders unveiled some new additions to this year’s tournament, including the upscale Starter Lounge (a cool venue through which players will walk to approach 1st tee) and the ATL Grove, which serves up Meiomi wines and burgers from Farm Burger at the 6th hole.

For more information on this year’s TOUR Championship and to purchase tickets to the event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at East Lake Golf Club, where preparations are already underway for next month’s big event!

Strong4Life licensed therapist Jody Baumstein gives tips on how to help kids transition into the new school year: While for some, it may feel like summer is still in full swing, many families are already in back-to-school mode. Either way, the start of a new school year can bring its own set of challenges and adjustments. It can be helpful for parents to start talking to kids about the upcoming school year now, so they can take advantage of this time to reset and prepare.

Mayor Andre Dickens supports $75K grants to Atlanta child care providers: Atlanta childcare providers are being encouraged to apply for $75K in grants to help them repair, renovate, or otherwise improve their facilities, as part of the City of Atlanta’s $5-million PAACT commitment. Even home-based centers are also eligible for the grants that are for projects up to $75K each. To apply click here.

Dr. Stephen Miller talks shin splints in teens: Medial tibial stress syndrome are a very common injury seen in teen athletes. Doctors refer to shin splints as an irritation within the lining of the shin bone caused by repetitive impact activities such as running or jumping that causes a dull or aching pain inside the lower leg or shinbone.

Atlanta restaurant owner Erika Council pens new biscuit cookbook: Through over 70 unique recipes for biscuits, spreads, sandwiches, and a convenient home biscuit mix that will have you whipping up fluffy biscuits and bis-cakes in minutes, Erika takes us on a journey through Black excellence, resilience, and heritage in the American South. Step into her world and enjoy her classic Bomb Buttermilk Biscuit, the lightest Angel Biscuits, and new favorites like Corn Milk Biscuits, Everything "Bagel" Biscuits, Hominy Honey Butter, and the Glori-Fried Chicken Biscuit Sandwich, (plus a mind-blowing Cinnamon Sugar and Pecan Biscuit. To order your cookbook click here.

Christina "Ms, Basketball" Granville talks the latest in entertainment news: NeNe Leakes mentions her sons arrest, among other things in an interview with Carlos King. Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville gives us the latest.