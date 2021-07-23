Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 23, 2021

ATLANTA - Harlem Globetrotters host HBCU game night at State Farm Arena: 

The Spread Game Tour will feature all-new premium experiences that are guaranteed to take your night to a whole new level. This includes the team's famous Magic Pass Pre-Show event and new experiences such as the Celebrity Court Pass, #SQUADZONE, and One-On-One Meet & Greets. HBCU family, friends and alumni along with Black Greek Organizations are encouraged to come, enjoy the game and represent their school or organization by wearing their school or organization gear. For ticket information click here.

Atlanta singing duo Hello Sunday: 

You may remember them from season 17 of "The Voice." The pop duo is releasing their first album titled "Heiress to the Throne" Friday. You can follow them on Instagram @Hellosundaymusic. Check out their music here.

Dana Vaughns talks his sophomore project, "Love So Different":  

Inspired by a long-distance relationship, the project documents the singer's self-acceptance journey for things that he cannot change. A well-rounded blend of classic and contemporary R&B sounds, "Love So Different" offers a selection of soulful, feel-good, encompassing feelings of introspection, freedom, and fun. 

Following the release of "Love So Different," Vaughns will also return in his recurring role as Marcus Jones in season 2 of Mindy Kaling's Netflix series "Never Have I Ever". His previously released single "Girlfriend" will be featured in the season finale episode. Check out his "Love So Different" EP here. Follow him on Instagram @DanaVaughns

Pike Nurseries gives tips on caring for Roses:  For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

Praise 102.5's Veda Howard gives encouraging Wisdom Nuggets: "Vision without action is a daydream. Action without vision is a nightmare." You can listen to Veda Saturdays and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Praise 102.5. Follow her on Instagram @VedaHoward

Pet of the day: 

Meet Mr. Ethel! He is an 8-year-old Beagle mix. He is an affectionate pup with a real zest for life. He loves to meet new people of all ages, as well as other dogs, by saying hello with his sweet barks. Ethel knows how to sit and will come on command. Mr. Ethel is also a big napper when he is not outside exploring. He has been around children ages 3 to 14. His favorite activity is hiking and his most treasured toy is a Kong snowman. If you are interested in meeting Ethel, click here.