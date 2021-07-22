Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 22, 2021

Catching up with "Hamilton" star Warren Egypt Franklin:

Atlanta audiences have waited a long, long time for the Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton" to return to the Fox Theatre. And when the stage sensation finally opens at the historic theatre next month, there’s little doubt Warren Egypt Franklin will earn standing ovations every night.

Warren Egypt Franklin returns to the role of a lifetime — or, rather, two roles, as Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson — in the national touring company of "Hamilton," which takes over the Fox Theatre from Aug. 22 through Sept. 26. The Ohio-native was cast in the show just before graduating college and says he’s as ready to return to the show as audiences are to see it.

"I have not touched the stage to do Hamilton since March of 2020, so I think we are all ready; it is long overdue," says Franklin. "We haven't been on stage in a year and a half, and I hope Atlanta is ready for us! It's going to be amazing."

But Atlanta audiences will have a chance to see the actor before he arrives in town, thanks to a featured role on the Freeform hit "Grown-ish." Franklin appears beginning in the third episode of the fourth season, airing tonight.

"He is a junior Cal-U student," says Franklin of the role. "He is on the track team; he's an amazing person but he took some time off the track team last year to work on his mental health and to get everything together with mental health. And I think the great thing about 'Grown-ish' and where TV is going now, we're focusing on Black mental health and we're also focusing on mental health with athletes."

"Grown-ish" airs on Freeform Thursday nights at 8 p.m. — and for more information about the upcoming Atlanta engagement of "Hamilton," click here.

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy talks upcoming comedy shows at the Fox Theatre:

Jeff Foxworthy will return to the comedy stage this fall for his upcoming tour "The Good Old Days." The first show will be on Oct. 16, Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23. For more information click here.

Arlen Escarpeta of the OWN series "David Makes Man":

OWN's coming-of-age drama series "David Makes Man" is now in its second season. Newcomer to the series Arlen Escarpeta has joined as Adult JG. He's bringing the jokes, realness, and making audiences feel all kinds of things. Arlen brings grounding to his brother David (Kwame Patterson) a rising businessman facing an opportunity that will change him and his community forever. At the center of the series is a family striving to push past trauma and a past that just won't go away. The dream team, Oprah Winfrey, Tarell Alvin McCraney ("Moonlight"), and Michael B. Jordan all serve as executive producers. "David Makes Man" airs Tuesday nights on OWN at 9 p.m. Watch this season's trailer here.

Billboard chart-topping singer-songwriter J. Brown stopped by to discuss his latest hit "Vibe": "VIBE" is J. Brown's fourth Top 15 Billboard R&B song in the last two years. The song is available on all music platforms. Check out the music video here.

Wellstar pediatrician Dr. Andrew Doyle discusses how families can get their students back in the routine for school:

Going back to school means getting back into a flow for your kids. No more sleeping late. They must shower every day now, and they must be way more cautious of their health and germs nearby. Doyle believes parents should engage in proactive dialog around safety and hygiene, emotional and mental wellness, scheduling pediatrician appointments, and more to help ease the stress of back to school. Below are some tips to help get your students ready for school.

Here are the top tips:

Book medical appointments

Set routines

Share medical and important instructions

Practice and prepare good hygiene habits

Encourage questions and conversations

Limit screen time

Finish Summer assignments

Complete school registration

Get the right school supplies

Talk about safety

Roleplay the day