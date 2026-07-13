Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 13, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta today:

Atlanta History Center: Just days after the nation celebrated its 250th anniversary, Atlanta History Center is unveiling a new exhibit dedicated to one of the country’s most tumultuous chapters. "More Perfect Union: The American Civil War Era" opened to the public Friday, July 10th, replacing the Center’s previous Civil War exhibit, "Turning Point: The American Civil War," which ran for more than three decades. But more than just replacing the previous exhibit, curators say "More Perfect Union" expands the conversation surrounding the Civil War, broadening its scope to explore the social conditions that fueled the war and how the period continues to influence our lives today.

Dr. Winawer has the latest in health headlines: The sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham from an aortic dissection has many people asking, what exactly is that? Dr. Winawer tells viewers what an aortic dissection is. He explains who is at risk, the warning signs that should never be ignored, and why getting immediate medical care can be lifesaving.

Clyde Best Transforming the Beautiful Game: The Clyde Best Story. The Atlanta screening dates have been updated and will take place on July 13–14, 2026 at the Loudermilk Center in partnership with the BronzeLens Film Festival and Soccer in the Streets. The documentary celebrates the extraordinary life and legacy of Bermudian legend Best — the first Black soccer superstar of the modern television era in England — and a pioneering figure whose career helped break racial barriers in global sport while shaping the early growth of professional soccer in the United States.

April B & Shenelle Simone talk about the latest in entertainment headlines: A fight breaks out at a Hilary Duff concert, shares a heartfelt message, plus other big entertainment stories.

Pet of the Day: Rescuing Rescues brings in Yuki and York.