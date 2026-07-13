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Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 13, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published July 13, 2026 1:38 PM EDT
Published July 13, 2026 1:38 PM EDT

Atlanta - Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta today:

Atlanta History Center unveils new Civil War exhibit
Atlanta History Center unveils new Civil War exhibit

Atlanta History Center unveils new Civil War exhibit

Just days after the nation's 250th anniversary, Paul Milliken visits the Atlanta History Center to tour 'More Perfect Union: The American Civil War Era,' a major new exhibition replacing its predecessor of more than three decades.

 Atlanta History Center: Just days after the nation celebrated its 250th anniversary, Atlanta History Center is unveiling a new exhibit dedicated to one of the country’s most tumultuous chapters. "More Perfect Union: The American Civil War Era" opened to the public Friday, July 10th, replacing the Center’s previous Civil War exhibit, "Turning Point: The American Civil War," which ran for more than three decades. But more than just replacing the previous exhibit, curators say "More Perfect Union" expands the conversation surrounding the Civil War, broadening its scope to explore the social conditions that fueled the war and how the period continues to influence our lives today.  

Understanding aortic dissections: Dr. Winawer explains signs
Understanding aortic dissections: Dr. Winawer explains signs

Understanding aortic dissections: Dr. Winawer explains signs

Following the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham, Emory's Dr. Neil Winawer joins Good Day Atlanta to discuss the critical warning signs, risk factors, and life-saving urgency of an aortic dissection.

Dr. Winawer has the latest in health headlines: The sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham from an aortic dissection has many people asking, what exactly is that? Dr. Winawer tells viewers what an aortic dissection is.  He explains who is at risk, the warning signs that should never be ignored, and why getting immediate medical care can be lifesaving. 

Soccer legend Clyde Best talks legacy and new documentary
Soccer legend Clyde Best talks legacy and new documentary

Soccer legend Clyde Best talks legacy and new documentary

The screening is happening at Loudermilk Conference Center on July 13th & 14th

Clyde Best Transforming the Beautiful Game: The Clyde Best Story. The Atlanta screening dates have been updated and will take place on July 13–14, 2026 at the Loudermilk Center in partnership with the BronzeLens Film Festival and Soccer in the Streets. The documentary celebrates the extraordinary life and legacy of Bermudian legend Best — the first Black soccer superstar of the modern television era in England — and a pioneering figure whose career helped break racial barriers in global sport while shaping the early growth of professional soccer in the United States. 

April B & Shenelle SImone talk the latest in entertainment headlines
April B & Shenelle SImone talk the latest in entertainment headlines

April B & Shenelle SImone talk the latest in entertainment headlines

A fight breaks out at a Hilary Duff concert, shares a heartfelt message, plus other big entertainment stories.  

April B & Shenelle Simone talk about the latest in entertainment headlines: A fight breaks out at a Hilary Duff concert, shares a heartfelt message, plus other big entertainment stories. 

Meet Yuki & York
Meet Yuki & York

Meet Yuki & York

Rescuing Rescues bring in Yuki & York, and their adoption fee is waived. Visit rescuingrescues.org

Pet of the Day: Rescuing Rescues brings in Yuki and York. 

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