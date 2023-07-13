Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 13, 2023

Here's what was featured today on Good Day Atlanta:

Summer at Zoo Atlanta:

From a three-month-old drawing big crowds to a cutting-edge virtual reality experience that takes visitors into the jungles of Rwanda, summer at Zoo Atlanta can be summed up in one word: gorillas!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time at Zoo Atlanta getting a behind-the-scenes look at what’s new this summer. First up, we checked in on Willie B., III, the gorilla born at Zoo Atlanta on April 24. The nearly-three-month-old is the son of Willie B., Jr. and Shalia and the grandson of Zoo Atlanta’s famed Willie B., who came to Atlanta in 1961 and became a true icon and ambassador for the Grant Park facility. Willie B. passed away in 2000, and Zoo Atlanta leaders say it’s truly exciting to have a new namesake to carry on the legacy. Right now, visitors can try to catch a peek at Willie B., III in Gorilla Habitat 4 in the Zoo’s Ford African Rain Forest.

Next up, we got a look at a cutting-edge new attraction called Gorilla Trek: A 360° Ride Film, a virtual reality experience that allows visitors to take a helicopter ride into the Rwandan jungle and see endangered mountain gorillas in their natural habitat. Located in the zoo’s Flamingo Plaza in a re-purposed shipping container, Gorilla Trek costs $8 (plus tax) for non-members and $6 for members, and is open daily.

Zoo Atlanta is located at 800 Cherokee Avenue Southeast in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood, and current hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. General admission varies by date, and tickets are available for purchase online by clicking here.

Now, we’ve talked enough about gorillas in this article — we know what you really want to do is see some! So, click the video player in this article to check out our morning having a "wild" adventure at Zoo Atlanta.

Joelle Mertzel on a mission to change how Americans store their butter: Joelle Mertzel, aka the "Butter Evangelist," has been educating Americans that butter does not require refrigeration, and she recently petitioned the FDA to change their butter storage recommendations. She sits down on the Good Day couch to give more information.

Wild Heaven Beer is throwing an all-out summer bash, Crab Trap and Tap: For one day only, the local haunt will have fresh steamed Maryland Blue Crab, an all-you-can-eat low country boil, EDB Old Bay rimmed Micheladas and live music, making it an event you won't want to miss. Whether you have a passion for seafood, a love for great music, or simply want to create unforgettable memories with friends, Crab Trap and Tap promises a little something for everyone. It's happening Saturday July 22. Tickets are $69. Purchase yours here.

One Musicfest lineup announcement: Founder of One Musicfest Jason J. Carter visits Good Day Atlanta to give the full breakdown of who is performing and what festival goers can expect this year. To see the lineup and purchase your tickets click here.

Home fire safety: Grilling is not the only summer fire danger lurking around our homes. From fire pits and bonfires to the storage of commonly used hazardous items (propane, gasoline, pool chemicals and lithium-ion batteries), the best line of defense is always a strong offense. Fire safety starts with knowing the fire hazards that summer brings!

