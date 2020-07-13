Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 13, 2020

Willy’s Mexicana Grill marks 25 years of burrito business: Willy’s Mexicana Grill has grown into one of the most popular chains in our area, with more than 30 locations stretching from Columbus to Athens and a loyal fanbase that just can’t get enough of the restaurant’s famous burritos, bowls, tacos, and nachos.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Good Day Atlanta: Coronavirus cases in Georgia continue to rise at an alarming rate. Since this time last week, confirmed cases have jumped by more than 21,000. With more and more Georgia cities mandating face coverings in public, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced she is rolling back the city's reopening plans. She joins us live on Good Day Atlanta with an exclusive interview. For more information click here.

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest Coronavirus information: With new Covid-19 cases spiking in some states across the country, more cities are mandating face coverings. All this while health experts race to find a vaccine. Dr. Neil Winawer joins us from Emory University's School of Medicine. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer follow him on Instagram @Neilwinawer.

Do I send my child back to school? Angela Buttimer joins us to talk about parent guilt: Do I send my child back to school or opt for virtul learning in the fall? That is what many parents feel is an impossible decision right now. Angela Buttimer, leadership expert and CEO of the Atlanta Center for Mindfulness and Well-being, joins us via Skype with ways to cope with the stress and feelings of guilt that come along with making this decision. For more information click here.

Bridal Extravaganza of Atlanta: Wedding planning is stressful enough, without a pandemic affecting every detail. Thousands of brides and grooms are being forced to scale down or reschedule their big day. The Bridal Extravaganza of Atlanta wants to help brides and grooms plan out the prefect event, no matter what it looks like , and this year, it's going virtual. Shelly Danz, the Founder and Chief Party Officer of Atlanta Party Connections joins us via Skype with a preview of the upcoming event. She talks to Katie Beasley about the week long bridal extravaganza and how hands on this will be for brides and grooms. For more information on how you can attend click here.

Marc Owens from Star 94.1 's "Jenn & Friends" joins Good Day's Kaite Beasley to talk about a shocking revelation of infidelity by one of Hollywood's most respected couples. For more information on Marc Owens click here.