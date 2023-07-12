Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 12, 2023

Atlanta DJ organizes free workouts in Piedmont Park:

Every Wednesday evening, Alvin "A.B." Bailey works out with his friends. And we're not talking about one or two gym buddies ... A.B.'s fitness family numbers in the hundreds.

Bailey is the founder and organizer of Hills4ATL, a free weekly workout that takes place at Piedmont Park on Wednesday evenings. The professional DJ and Knoxville native says he was inspired to start the workouts in Piedmont Park after being struck by car while jogging in the city; Bailey says after the experience, he knew he wanted to create a fitness option in a public park, where there’s no automobile traffic. Now in his third year of offering the free sessions, Bailey says the current average attendance is between 120 and 150 people, and his goal is to continue to grow the program and expand the offerings.

The Wednesday workouts begin at 6:30 p.m. at Oak Hill inside the park (the closest intersection is at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive), and participants may register in advance by visiting the Hill4ATL Eventbrite here. For more information or to see pictures and videos from the workout sessions, click to the Hills4ATL Instagram page here. Oh, and Bailey says people of all fitness levels are welcome to attend the workouts.

We here at Good Day Atlanta are still working on our beach bodies, so when we heard about this growing community of friends and fitness enthusiasts, we knew we needed to spend a morning with Bailey and his friends burning some calories. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Piedmont Park, working up a sweat!

Canton Chick-fil-A Team Member Competes in 2023 Special Olympics: 20-year-old Caleb Guy participated in the 200m and 500m singles, as well as the 200m tandem kayaking events this summer. He was 1 of just 5 competitors from the U.S.

Pentatonix is gearing up for Pentatonix The World Tour: Fresh off of Hollywood Boulevard where a cappella group Pentatonix received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the three-time Grammy-winning quintet announced that they will be embarking on a North American tour with very special guest Lauren Alaina. The World Tour is coming to Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta on Aug. 15. For tickets click here.



BeetleCat is hosting a fun Shark Week-themed "luau" party: This Sunday, July 16, from 1 to 4 p.m., join the "oyster-ette" for a Shark Week Luau featuring games, costume contests, a live DJ plus bites including a luau style pig plate, a whole pig roast prepared on La Caja China & a spicy, tequila-based cocktail – the shark bite + much more. Purchase your tickets ($45 per person; includes food + two drinks) here.

"Wild ‘n Out" is back in a monumental way for its milestone celebration: The show is filmed in Atlanta and is celebrating its 20th season! That's a huge milestone for the show that has survived different forms of comedy. To make this milestone even more special, this 20th season lands on the same year hip-hop celebrates 50 years! In honor of both anniversaries, Wild ‘N Out is going retro, throwing it back with the iconic Wild ‘N Out logo, the return of Red Squad versus Black Squad, classic Day 1 games, and even with iconic set pieces like the London phone booth. Some OG cast members will return as well like Deray Davis, Kevin Hart and Kat Williams. Wild N Out season 20 air Thursdays on VH1.

Niecey Shaw has the latest in entertainment news: Aretha Franklin's family is debating over her estate after a will was said to have been found in the couch cushion.