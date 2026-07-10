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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 10, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published July 10, 2026 1:23 PM EDT
Published July 10, 2026 1:23 PM EDT

Atlanta - Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

NASCAR stars return for high-speed night racing in Hampton
NASCAR stars return for high-speed night racing in Hampton

NASCAR stars return for high-speed night racing in Hampton

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken caught up with VP of Marketing and Brand Strategy Nandini Sankara to discuss the highly anticipated NASCAR racing weekend at EchoPark Speedway.

Night racing returns to EchoPark Speedway in Hampton this weekend: With the Focused Health 250 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race happening Saturday and the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart NASCAR Cup Series race taking over on Sunday. The NASCAR Summer Weekend action really ramps up at the track today, with special events including laps for charity, a bicycle ride, and a camper appreciation party. Tomorrow kicks off with a hauler parade at 8:30 a.m. and NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying at 11:00 a.m., with NASCAR Cup Series qualifying taking over later in the afternoon. The Focused Health 250 begins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart set to start at the same time on Sunday evening.

Burgers with Buck: SM 44
Burgers with Buck: SM 44

Burgers with Buck: SM 44

Buck gets a taste of Midtown steakhouse SM44’s brand-new luxury burger and chats with co-owner Alade Aminu.

Burgers With Buck at SM44 ATL: Owners describe it as a place with traditional qualities with a luxurious atmosphere. They have a variety of steaks and other items, and they've just added the Truffle Burger to the menu. Buck was one of the first to give it a taste. Let see if he gives it a thumbs up. Learn more about the restaurant here. 

Celebrating National Fry Day with Mr. Fries Man
Celebrating National Fry Day with Mr. Fries Man

Celebrating National Fry Day with Mr. Fries Man

They are located at 30 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta. Owner Jabari Mathieu shows Alyse some different menu items.

Jabari Mathieu owner of Mr. Fries Man for National Fry Day:  National French Fry Day is celebrated annually on the second Friday of July. Today we have Mr. Fries Man live in studio with us showing some of their menu items. They are located at 30 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Check out their menu here. 
 

Joe Felix Tik Tok World Cup Correspondent
Joe Felix Tik Tok World Cup Correspondent

Joe Felix Tik Tok World Cup Correspondent

Joe tells us about his time traveling for the FIFA World Cup, and the time is takes to get the content out to followers. 

Joe Felix on his time as a Tik Tok World Cup Correspondent: With Atlanta hosting several FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, TikTok's FIFA World Cup Creator Correspondents will be on the ground capturing the fan experience, match day atmosphere and local culture surrounding the tournament. Today we have Joe Felix, sharing his experience. Follow him on Tik Tok @Joe.Felixx 

Pringles Pop Dog Buns
Pringles Pop Dog Buns

Pringles Pop Dog Buns

Some of the Good Day crew try the new Pringle flavored hot dog buns. Available for a limited time only. 

The Good Day Anchors try Pringles Flavored Hot Dog Buns:

Backyard Beauty without the Buzz
Backyard Beauty without the Buzz

Backyard Beauty without the Buzz

Pike Nurseries shows us some plants and items that can help keep the buzz away. 

Pike Nurseries shows us Backyard Beauty without the Buzz:  To find a Pike Nursery location near you, click here. 

Veda Howard gives words of wisdom heading into the weekend
Veda Howard gives words of wisdom heading into the weekend

Veda Howard gives words of wisdom heading into the weekend

Veda shares Wisdom Nuggets on her Praise 102 5 show.  

Veda Howard gives her Wisdom Nuggets: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5, show Veda shares Wisdom Nuggets. Today's quote is "It’s not what you look at that matters; it’s what you see."  -Henry David Thoreau. You can catch Veda Saturday & Sunday from 3pm-7pm 

Meet Shiloh Ghost
Meet Shiloh Ghost

Meet Shiloh Ghost

Angels Among Us Brings in Shiloh Ghost for adoption. Learn more about adoption by visiting their website Angelsrecue.org

Pet of the day: Angels Among Us Pet Rescue brings in a dog named Shiloh Ghost for adoption. For more information, click here. 

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