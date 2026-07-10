Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 10, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Night racing returns to EchoPark Speedway in Hampton this weekend: With the Focused Health 250 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race happening Saturday and the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart NASCAR Cup Series race taking over on Sunday. The NASCAR Summer Weekend action really ramps up at the track today, with special events including laps for charity, a bicycle ride, and a camper appreciation party. Tomorrow kicks off with a hauler parade at 8:30 a.m. and NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying at 11:00 a.m., with NASCAR Cup Series qualifying taking over later in the afternoon. The Focused Health 250 begins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart set to start at the same time on Sunday evening.

Burgers With Buck at SM44 ATL: Owners describe it as a place with traditional qualities with a luxurious atmosphere. They have a variety of steaks and other items, and they've just added the Truffle Burger to the menu. Buck was one of the first to give it a taste. Let see if he gives it a thumbs up. Learn more about the restaurant here.

Jabari Mathieu owner of Mr. Fries Man for National Fry Day: National French Fry Day is celebrated annually on the second Friday of July. Today we have Mr. Fries Man live in studio with us showing some of their menu items. They are located at 30 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Check out their menu here.



Joe Felix on his time as a Tik Tok World Cup Correspondent: With Atlanta hosting several FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, TikTok's FIFA World Cup Creator Correspondents will be on the ground capturing the fan experience, match day atmosphere and local culture surrounding the tournament. Today we have Joe Felix, sharing his experience. Follow him on Tik Tok @Joe.Felixx

The Good Day Anchors try Pringles Flavored Hot Dog Buns:

Pike Nurseries shows us Backyard Beauty without the Buzz: To find a Pike Nursery location near you, click here.

Veda Howard gives her Wisdom Nuggets: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5, show Veda shares Wisdom Nuggets. Today's quote is "It’s not what you look at that matters; it’s what you see." -Henry David Thoreau. You can catch Veda Saturday & Sunday from 3pm-7pm

Pet of the day: Angels Among Us Pet Rescue brings in a dog named Shiloh Ghost for adoption. For more information, click here.