Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 10, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on Good Day Atlanta on July 10, 2023:

Heirloom Donuts recovers from fire with new Peachtree City shop: Heirloom’s flagship location in Sharpsburg was gutted by a fire last September, which was devastating to business owners Justin and Laura Gibson and the surrounding community. Though the 100-year-old building was destroyed by the fire, the Gibsons now operate the market and donut shop out of The Avenue at Peachtree City in addition to a donut shop in Newnan and an upcoming location in LaGrange.

Dr. Winawer talks the latest in health care news: Last week the Food & Drug administration gave full approval of a drug that helps treat patients who are in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. Medicare said it would cover 80-percent of the cost. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer is here with all the details on this.



Be The Match: Briana Stephens is 29 years old and waited for years to find a viable matching donor so she could go to transplant. She’s a Black woman who was impacted by the disparity on the registry. She had aplastic anemia, a blood disorder that required she receive blood transfusions every 2 weeks. Be The Match® is a community of donors, volunteers, health care professionals and researchers who deliver cures by helping patients get the life-saving marrow transplant they need. For more information on how you can help, click here.



Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment news: Tina Knowles and Damson Idris are the latest celebs to be hit by burglary while away from their home. Radio host Kierra M has the details on what happened.



Pet of the Day