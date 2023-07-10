Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 10, 2023

Atlanta - Here's what you may have missed on Good Day Atlanta on July 10, 2023:

New Heirloom Donuts shop

After a fire destroyed their previous location, Heirloom Donuts has a new shop in Peachtree City. Paul Milliken interviews the Executive Pastry Chef and marvels at the "decorate your donut" station.

FDA approves drug for Alzheimer's patients

Leqembi is a drug suitable for patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer discusses risks, eligibility, cost, and accessibility to the medication.

Be The Match donor saves life

Briana Stephens shares her story of having aplastic anemia and the moment she learned a donor became available to her through the Be The Match foundation.

Tina Knowles home burglarized

Thieves stole jewels and $1 million from Tina Knowles's LA home while she was away. The crime is still under investigation.

Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County

Bunker loves people and is eager to show love. She is a gentle girl who is shy but also very curious and affectionate. She loves playing with her best friend Sawyer.

Pet of the Day