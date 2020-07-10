Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 10, 2020

Food Truck Fridays: GAS Food Truck: We spent the morning hanging out at the GAS Food Truck, featuring a menu of what the owners call plant-based street food. What does that mean? Sandwiches, fries, nachos, and more…all of which are made without animal products. Owners J Fleming and Kelli Marshall first started rolling around Metro Atlanta last summer, and say their goal is to make both vegans and non-vegans happy.

To follow along with the GAS Food Truck, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Atlanta United kicks off new season with opening match on FOX 5: It's been four months since we've seen Atlanta United lace it up and hit the pitch. But finally soccer is in action this weekend for the "MLS Is Back Tournament" in Orlando and you can watch the match live right hee on FOX 5. So to help us celebrate "5 Stripe Friday" we are joined by Darren Eales, the President of Atlanta United for a preview on what to expect this season. For more information on Atlanta United click here.

Krystal Lee from Praise 102.5 's "The Willie Moore Jr. Show" Good Day Atlanta: Well time is certainly flying by, we are already more than half way through the year. The pandemic leaving so many people uncertain and discouraged about what is to come. But it doesn't have to be that way, Kryst Lee from "The Willie Moore Jr. Show" joins us via Skype with tips on staying positive. For more informaiton on Krystal Lee click here.

Tips for creating a calm outdoor oasis with Pike Nurseries: For more information click here.