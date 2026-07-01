Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 1, 2026

Special segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta:

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Vertical films looking for restaurant patrons and church goers for a paid opportunity. Tess also mentions opportunities to collaborate with industry leaders at an upcoming mixer in downtown Savannah.

Dr. Charles McMillan 4th of July pet safety segment: Dr. Charles gives some tips on how to keep your furry family members safe. For more information on Good Vets, click here.

July 4th at Truist Park Jori Palmer: $17.76 ticket deal, giveaways throughout the week, and a huge firework show on Saturday night for the Fourth. The Braves are hosting the St. Louis Cardinals and the rival New York Mets. Plus there's still time to vote for All-Star. Click here for more details.

The Americano's World Cup soccer menu: From June 11 to July 20 they'll be offering an elevated game day experience. You can watch matches daily from 12 pm–12 am while enjoying curated cocktails, a special game day menu, interactive sports card activations, and their custom passport to the games experience.

Pet of the day: Hall County brings in Titus & Brendan for adoption. For more information, click here.