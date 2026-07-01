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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 1, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published July 1, 2026 1:32 PM EDT
Published July 1, 2026 1:32 PM EDT

Atlanta - Special segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta:

Casting Call: Kids casting, vertical film, bodybuilders role
Casting Call: Kids casting, vertical film, bodybuilders role

Casting Call: Kids casting, vertical film, bodybuilders role

This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features numerous roles in the vertical film Pastor Wanted, a full-time photo double for a child actor in Lizard Music, and an unnamed project casting bodybuilders. The lineup also highlights creative project management roles and networking opportunities at the Georgia Entertainment Savannah Spotlight.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Vertical films looking for restaurant patrons and church goers for a paid opportunity. Tess also mentions opportunities to collaborate with industry leaders at an upcoming mixer in downtown Savannah.

4th of July pet safety with Dr. Charles McMillan
4th of July pet safety with Dr. Charles McMillan

4th of July pet safety with Dr. Charles McMillan

It's important to prioritize safety for everyone this holiday weekend, including pets. Dr. Charles gives some tips on how to keep your furry family members safe. 

Dr. Charles McMillan 4th of July pet safety segment: Dr. Charles gives some tips on how to keep your furry family members safe. For more information on Good Vets, click here. 

July 4th at Truist Park
July 4th at Truist Park

July 4th at Truist Park

Jori Palmer gives info on ticket deals, giveaways and the huge fireworks display happening over the weekend

July 4th at Truist Park Jori Palmer: $17.76 ticket deal, giveaways throughout the week, and a huge firework show on Saturday night for the Fourth. The Braves are hosting the St. Louis Cardinals and the rival New York Mets. Plus there's still time to vote for All-Star. Click here for more details. 

The Americano's World Cup soccer menu
The Americano's World Cup soccer menu

The Americano's World Cup soccer menu

From now until July 20 they'll be offering an elevated game day experience

The Americano's World Cup soccer menu: From June 11 to July 20 they'll be offering an elevated game day experience. You can watch matches daily from 12 pm–12 am while enjoying curated cocktails, a special game day menu, interactive sports card activations, and their custom passport to the games experience.

Pet of the day: Titus & Brendan
Pet of the day: Titus & Brendan

Pet of the day: Titus & Brendan

For more information on adoption visit hallcounty.org

Pet of the day: Hall County brings in Titus & Brendan for adoption. For more information, click here. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta