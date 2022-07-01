Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 1, 2022

Illuminarium transports visitors to outer space:

A year ago, Good Day Atlanta gave viewers the first look inside Illuminarium Atlanta, a state-of-the-art immersive attraction and event venue located along the Atlanta BeltLine. At the time, CEO Alan Greenberg told us, "Illuminarium is a place that can take you any place."

Little did we know then that "any place" included the final frontier.

This morning, we made a return trip to Illuminarium to get a first look at "SPACE: A Journey To The Moon & Beyond," the newest immersive experience to open inside the 30,000-square-foot facility. As we explained during our previous visits to Illuminarium, designers outfitted the attraction with $15 million worth of technology, surrounding visitors with video projection, sound, scent, and even floor vibrations — creating something of a virtual reality without the need for VR goggles. In "SPACE: A Journey To The Moon & Beyond," that "virtual reality" consists of some of the solar system’s most incredible sights, including the moon, the planets, and even an asteroid belt.

"SPACE: A Journey To The Moon & Beyond" is open now at Illuminarium Atlanta, located at 550 Somerset Terrace Northeast in Atlanta. Standard experience general admission starts at $30 for adults and $25 for youth, and upgraded experiences are also available. For more information, click here.

Of course, we couldn’t turn down the chance to be among the first journalists to kick up some moondust and report live from "space" — click the video player to see our out-of-this-world morning inside Illuminarium!

Burgers With Buck at Redbird: Redbird offers a fun, lively and comfortable atmosphere with a come as you are sensibility. The restaurant is designed to serve guests the way they want to eat most frequently - casually with friends, with delicious food to share and excellent beer, cocktails and wine selections. Buck tried their lunch burger, the redbird smash burger. The restaurant is located at 1198 Howell Mill Rd. Click here for more.

Pastor Jamal Bryant to discuss New Birth's Impact Festival: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a day of fun and activities during its inaugural Impact Festival on Saturday, July 2 beginning at noon. The community festival, hosted on the church’s campus at 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Stonecrest, and sponsored by Johnson & Johnson MedTech, is a free, family-friendly event featuring performing artists, dancers, choirs, and musicians. Award-winning gospel artist Jekalyn Carr will headline the event. For more information click here.

Chief Administrative Officer Jen LeMaster talks Look up Atlanta: Look Up Atlanta marks the 25th year of Fourth of July fireworks at Centennial Olympic Park and the first time the park will host its annual fireworks show since before the pandemic. One change from previous years is this is a ticketed event. Tickets start at $10, with a $40 adult VIP ticket available. VIP ticket-holders can delight in premium access and amenities throughout the VIP Village, including curated food and beverage offerings available for purchase, front row viewing for fireworks and FREE parking. Tickets must be purchased in advance. You can get your tickets here.

What Cha Cookin Baby Food Truck: What Cha Cookin Baby Is a family owned and operated food truck. Their core values have been passed down from their late grandmother Betsy Anderson. As New Orleans natives, they are passionate about creating an authentic creole and cajun atmosphere and ensuring their customers enjoy our traditional recipes. They treat all customers like family, and are out to prove it every time you visit. Fore more information on the food truck click here.

Pike Nurseries gives Fourth of July gardening tips: Just in time for Fourth of July Weekend, here is a how-to for patriotic planters that will last all summer. Find a Pike Nursery near you here.

Darlene from the Nightly Spirit on Praise 102.5: Darlene gives her top 5 ways to protect your energy when encountering so much negativity. Catch her weeknights from 7 to 11 on Praise 1025.





