Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 8, 2021

Decatur restaurant donates meals to frontline workers: Since first opening in Chamblee in 2017, PONKO Chicken has won loyal fans - not to mention a shelfful of awards 0 with its fast-casual Japanese soul food menu.

And now, some of metro Atlanta’s most dedicated frontline workers will get a taste of that award-winning PONKO fried chicken, thanks to meals donated by the restaurant’s Decatur location.

We spent the morning with Johnny Esposito — owner and operator of the Midtown and Decatur locations — as his team prepared meals for workers at the Atlanta VA Medical Center and Emory Healthcare.

PONKO

Karen and Miles from season 11 of "Married at First Sight": "Married at First Sight" season 12 premieres Jan. 13, but before we meet the new couples we caught up with Miles and Karen from season 11. Karen may have been considered one of the "bad guys" of season 11. Some fans didn't approve of the lack of attention and affection she showed Miles.

The couple says they are now past that and are in a happy place with each other. They will soon be approaching their 1-year anniversary. Karen admitted that she couldn't watch herself on TV and only saw about two or three episodes.

Season 12 of "Married at First Sight" was filmed in Atlanta and will premiere Wednesday.

On the front lines with some of the world’s most experienced firefighters: "Cal Fire" embeds viewers within the largest emergency force in the country. We’ll have access to all 6,100 firefighters as they work to contain California’s near-constant blazes. Find out more about the show here.

Director Mann Robinson talks about his latest projects: Robinson discusses his journey of becoming a successful independent filmmaker, his book "A Look Into: Black Independent Filmmaking." He also has a new drama film "Troubled Waters" airing on BET+ starring Rick Fox, Harry Lennix, Robert Patrick, and Gina Ross.

Mann has upcoming film projects and is looking to hire cast and crew. He'll also be giving away a camera to a director who shows that they’re passionate about their career in filmmaking. They can submit a letter directly to Metro Wealth's website showing why they feel that they’re deserving of receiving this gift.

Mann Robinson

Pike Nurseries teaches Birding 101 with Kids: Birding has soared in popularity this past year as locals look for activities they can do at home or outside in nature. It’s a great hobby for all ages – and can be educational too!

Now that kids are heading back to school, you might be looking for hands-on activities that will also supplement your child’s virtual learning. Rena Sartain is at Pike Nurseries in Buckhead shares some ideas on how to incorporate birding activities into lesson plans.

Praise 102.5's Krystal Lee gives inspiration on how to keep moving forward in 2021: It was the first full week of 2021, and things were a little chaotic. Krystal Lee is encouraging you to not let this week determine your year and don't bring last year's feelings into this year.

You can keep up with Krystal middays on Praise 102.5 and follow her on social media @Krystal Lee.