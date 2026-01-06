Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 6, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Jan. 6, 2025:

Dining Out Tuesdays with Paul: This morning, Good Day Atlanta got an exclusive first taste of Siena, the new Alpharetta restaurant created by co-owner Aïda Lemma and executive chef Baba Estavillo.

Jade Warshaw, personal finance expert and Co-Host of ‘The Ramsey Show,’ talks money: Holiday spending may have put a dent in your savings. But it's not too late to take back control. Jade Warshaw shares 5 steps you can take to get your finances right this year.

Steve Noviello 2026 Consumer Electronics Show from Las Vegas: One of the largest tech trade shows in the world is kicking off in Las Vegas today. Steve Noviello takes us to Sin City for a look at the new products now on display at the convention.



New Series on Fox "Best Medicine:" Josh Charles and Josh Segarra of "Best Medicine" discuss the new show about brilliant and brusque renowned surgeon Martin Best who leaves his lucrative career in Boston to become a general practitioner in the small seaside village of Port Wenn, Maine. One local teacher, Louisa Gavin, questions his harsh demeanor, while Martin quickly gets annoyed by the antics of its town locals, all while hiding his debilitating aversion to blood in the "Docked."

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville gives tips for a successful new year: New Year, fresh goals, but most resolutions don’t make it past January. The key isn’t doing more… it’s doing what’s realistic, specific, and sustainable. Christina gives five resolution areas people are focusing on in 2026, plus simple actions anyone can start today.

Pet of the day: FurKids brings in Pixie for adoption. Click here for more information.