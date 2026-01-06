Dining Out Tuesdays: Alpharetta's Siena

The Brief New restaurant Siena just opened in Alpharetta from co-owner Aïda Lemma and executive chef Baba Estavillo. Both Lemma and Estavillo say they're big fans of Mediterranean and Italian foods, which they've combined into one unique style: "Meditalian." Siena is located at 124 Devore Road in Alpharetta and opens for dinner service at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays.



Every Tuesday this month, we'll be celebrating the New Year by checking out some exciting (and sometimes brand new) restaurant options in North Georgia. And to kick things off, we're visiting a place which combines two popular cuisines into one delicious dining experience.

This morning, Good Day Atlanta got an exclusive first taste of Siena, the new Alpharetta restaurant created by co-owner Aïda Lemma and executive chef Baba Estavillo. Both Lemma and Estavillo say they're big fans of Mediterranean and Italian foods — which is why they combined them into a unique style for Siena that they're calling "Meditalian." That means diners will find a menu of tapas-style small plates (including Sweet Potato Falafel Cake and a Harissa Chicken Lollipop) and full-sized entrées (including the Golden Oxtail and Honey-Lavender Lamb Chops), along with cocktails, desserts, and a surprisingly elevated children's menu.

Siena is located at 124 Devore Road in Alpharetta (in the space previously occupied by Gormania and Seven Seas Mediterranean Café), and opens for dinner service at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. The owners are also planning to introduce a brunch service soon. For more information on the restaurant, click here.

We're fans of Mediterranean and Italian foods here at Good Day Atlanta, too — so we couldn't wait to try out the "Meditalian" dishes at Siena! Click the video player in this article to check it out.