Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 28, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Jan. 28, 2026:

Legendary Heart musician Nancy Wilson talks "sweet" return to touring: "I love singing, and I love harmony singing most of all, but guitar playing is something that I was definitely born to do." Truer words were never spoken. Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson rocketed to stardom alongside her sister Ann when "Dreamboat Annie" was released back in 1975. The pioneering rock band when on to score hit after hit — but didn't reach Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 until 1986, when "These Dreams" climbed to the top and became one of their signature songs.

Kelly Rowland & Cliff "Method Man" Smith talk new film Relationship Goals: When brilliant TV producer Leah Caldwell (Kelly Rowland) is about to make history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show, her ex Jarrett Roy (Clifford "Method Man" Smith) swoops in to compete for the same position. Watch the film on Prime Video on Wednesday, Feb. 4. Watch the trailer, here.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" includes paid opportunities for kids across multiple decades of looks, background roles for Tulsa King season four, a Netflix project seeking HBCU students and alumni, and a high-level government affairs job in Georgia’s entertainment industry.

Good Day Atlanta ‘Guess Who' week 3: Joanne and Natalie take a wild guess at who they think this week's masked contestant could be. Click the video player to find out.



Beasy Baybie gives Valentine's Day ideas: Check out her list of events, restaurants and more for love day. You can also listen to her from 7-10 pm on Majic 1075.

Ashley Farquharson USA Luge team: At just 26, Ashley Farquharson is already a veteran of the Olympic stage. A decorated luge athlete who has competed internationally for more than a decade, she’s known for her fearless speed, signature glitter, and infectious smile as she races down tracks around the world at nearly 90 miles per hour

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a husky mix named Groot for adoption.

