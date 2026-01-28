Casting Call: Kids castings, Tulsa King season 4, Netflix project in Atlanta

This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" includes paid opportunities for kids across multiple decades of looks, background roles for Tulsa King season four, a Netflix project seeking HBCU students and alumni, and a high-level government affairs job in Georgia’s entertainment industry.

Tulsa King – Season 4Casting: Native American, any gender, ages 18+Filming through MarchPaidTo submit, email onlocationcasting1@gmail.com with the following:First and last namePhone numberEmail addressCurrent location (local hires only)HeightWeightTwo color photos (one close-up, one full body)

Filming: Feb. 13 – April 7 in Fayetteville or Atlanta

Any gender, any ethnicity

Casting: Kids for looks from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and 2000sAny gender, any ethnicity

VP, State Government Affairs – GeorgiaCompany: Motion Picture Association, Inc.Duties:Develop and implement advocacy strategies supporting MPA state legislative and regulatory prioritiesMonitor and analyze emerging legislation, policy issues, and industry trends, and communicate business impact to stakeholdersAdvocate for key priorities before state legislative and regulatory agenciesDraft policy communications including briefing memos, presentations, comment letters, and other materialsBuild and maintain relationships with state legislative and regulatory officials and staffMore…Qualifications:Bachelor’s degree required5+ years professional experience in government, legislative, or public policyMulti-state experience preferredStrong understanding of state and local legislative, regulatory, and policymaking processesMore…Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallMPA

