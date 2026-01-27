Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan: 27, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Jan. 27, 2026:

Paul visits Alma Coffee in Canton: In 2018, Leticia and Harry Hutchins founded Alma Coffee with the idea of bringing Direct Trade coffee's positive impact on the coffee industry to light while also striving to make ethically sourced farm-to-cup coffee accessible to everyone. Check out their menu, here.

Tax expert offers money-saving tips and explains key tax reform changes for 2026: Tax season is officially here, and this year brings more changes to the tax code than there have been in a decade. With tax reform passed last summer and the IRS opening for filing, many taxpayers are looking for clear answers about what’s changed, what still applies, and how to maximize their deductions to get the biggest tax refund possible — no matter what money moves they made last year.

Taste CRÚ Wine Bar & Bistro’s new Italian-inspired dinner & brunch menus: Cru Wine Bar stops by the Good Day kitchen to show us some of their new menu items. Find a location near you, here.

Latest in entertainment headlines with Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville: Kanye West apologizes to fans, there's a new America's Next Top Model docuseries. Ms. Basketball has these details and more.