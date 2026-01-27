Alma Coffee helps warm up a freezing cold morning

When we heard it was going to be below freezing throughout North Georgia Tuesday morning, we knew we needed to be somewhere with an endless supply of coffee .

So, of course, we made the drive up to Canton's Alma Coffee.

We first featured Alma Coffee on Good Day Atlanta back in 2020, and have since watched the family-owned coffee supplier and cafe grow into an impressive caffeine empire! The business is truly farm-to-cup, with the family's coffee farm in Honduras providing the beans that are directly delivered to North Georgia and brewed into delicious perfection. The Alma Coffee team ships its products nationwide, and bags of coffee are also available at their headquarters in Canton.

And of course, there's also a full-service cafe right there at the production facility, which means we were able to taste test several specialty drinks this morning. Among them were the Bananas Foster Latte and the Cinnamon Roll latte, both of which allowed a certain feature reporter and photographer to keep their eyes open after a long weekend of winter weather coverage!

Alma Coffee is located at 3448 Holly Springs Parkway in Canton, and regular hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. For more information on the business, click here.