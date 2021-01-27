Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 27, 2021

Indian restaurant Masti creates meal delivery service:

Let’s be honest — after a year of spending so much time in our own kitchens, many of us are settled into a "food rut." Coming up with new recipes and at-home dining options isn’t always easy, but thanks to a metro Atlanta Indian restaurant, your next week of dinners could be a lot more exciting.

Popular Indian street fare restaurant Masti - known for its locations in Duluth and in Atlanta’s Toco Hill neighborhood - has just launched MastiEats, a weekly meal delivery service featuring menu favorites that can be reheated and enjoyed by customers at home.

So, how does it work? According to Masti, folks can visit MastiEats online and place an order for at least five dishes (all of which are offered for $11 or less). Orders placed by midnight on Thursdays will then be delivered to homes on Sundays by delivery service Dropoff with contactless delivery. The Masti team says meals will be packed in microwavable containers and will stay fresh for at least five days — ensuring that those who order get at least a workweek’s worth of unique and tasty dinners.

And peaking of tasty — cousins and Masti founders Ricky Wahlia and Robby Gulri spent the morning on Good Day Atlanta, showcasing some of the food available through the new MastiEats program. Options include Chinatown Hakka Noodles, Masti Masala Pasta, and Indo Dragon Chicken with Rice among the more than 30 meal choices, and the team says more than half of those are vegetarian.

For more information on the MastiEats program, click here — and click here for information on the restaurant's two locations.

Advertisement

Alondra Delgado talks new role on CW'S "All-American"

CW's "All-American" returns for season 3. Alondra's character is the daughter of the new head coach and the confident new girl at school who has a history with one of her classmates. The cast also includes Taye Diggs and Samantha Logan.

"All-American" airs Mondays on CW at 8 p.m. You can follow Alondra on social media @iamalondradelgado. Watch this season's trailer here.

"Cakealikes" set to showcase local bakers:

A new competition show hopes to entice your taste buds. Discovery+ introduces "Cakealikes," a cake off challenge between three teams of cake artists. The twist is competitors must create the most epic realistic life-size cake replicas of famed celebrities. The one with the best creations wins a prize.

Two competitors on the show are from Georgia. Riverdale's Christina Bjorn and Jonesboro's Tasha Taylor join us with more on why they decided to team up and go on the show. For more information click here.

Niecey Shaw joins us from Classix 102.9 to talk about the latest celebrity news. For more information click here.