Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 25, 2021

Chelsea Harris talks role in TNT's Snowpiercer: This Atlanta native can next be seen playing the role of ‘Skyes’ on season 2 of the hit TNT series Snowpiercer. Seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the remnants of humanity inhabit a perpetually-moving train that circles the globe, where class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out. The show stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. In addition to the show, Chelsea can be seen in a strong supporting role in the much-anticipated summer 2021 blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the iconic motion picture Top Gun. The film stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer and Jon Hamm. The Paramount Pictures film is set to be released on July 2, 2021.Snowpiercer season premiere is tonight on TNT at 9 P.M. Watch the trailer here.

Has the global pandemic and quarantine played a role in divorces? January is typically the busiest month for divorce lawyers, as the new year ushers in the desire to make big life changes. Local Family Attorney Randy Kessler joins us with the latest divorce trends. For more information click here.

Detective Vince Velazquez talks upcoming season of ATL Homicide: TV One dives into a third season of the nail biting true crime series ATL Homicide. Homicide detectives David Quinn and Vince Velazquez are veterans of the Atlanta Police Department. They are sitting down to share some of the grittiest stories of their careers. Quinn and Velazquez recall these cases and talk about their personal experiences while solving the crimes. They have tackled hundreds of cold cases together, with anything from murder to everyday crime, and they try to bring these criminals to justice and give peace to the victims' families. ATL Homicide returns tonight at 9 p.m. on TV One

Singer Trey Songz gets into an altercation at Kansas City Chiefs game: Video shows Trey Songz got into an altercation with a police officer at Sunday night's playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Witnesses nearby say Trey did not start the incident, and that the cop was out of line. TMZ says a witness told them the whole thing started when Trey was being heckled by some fans a few rows behind him and he asked them to chill out. Witnesses then say the officer approached Trey, and without warning, went after him, saying Trey was totally caught off guard when the officer got physical, and started to defend himself.