Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 20, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Jan. 20, 2026:

Dining Out Tuesdays with Paul Milliken: Roswell Restaurant Weeks — billed as the largest "restaurant week" event in Metro Atlanta — returns this Thursday, January 22nd and runs through February 7th, encouraging people throughout the region to visit Roswell for a bite to eat.

Dermatologist Dr. Corinne Erickson reveals how social media trends are quietly wrecking young skin: From the 12-step nighttime skincare routine to achieving the perfect "glass skin" – teens are constantly consuming the latest skincare trends, but to what extreme? Dr. Corinne Erickson shared the dangerous ingredients to look out for and how to adopt a simpler routine.

Gabriella Pomarem, lawyer and author of The Collaborative Co-Parent: Gabriella gives insight on why January is harder than December after separation. She dove into understanding the emotional fallout after the holidays and how simple routines help families stabilize. You can order her book, here.

Pepper Boxing Club shows easy home workouts: Pepper Boxing helps you reach your fitness goals without feeling pressured or intimidated by gym culture. Check out more, here.

January Is National Mentoring Month and Jack Cline tells us why teens need mentors more than ever: Jack Cline, co-founder and chair of the nonprofit Youth Champions, wants to help families understand how mentorship can change a teen’s financial and professional future—before they even graduate high school. To learn more about the Youth Champions organization, click here.

Brenda Alexander has the latest in entertainment headlines: Beckham family drama with son Brooklyn and, for the first time in his 21-year career, LeBron James will not be a started in the NBA All-Star game. Brenda has the latest details.

Pet of the day: Fur kids bring in Briar for adoption.