Dining Out Tuesdays: Roswell’s Tipsy Thaiger

You already know that this month, we’re spotlighting a mix of local "dining out" destinations on Tuesday mornings. And it turns out, our good friends in Roswell are making it very easy to settle on some great options.

Roswell Restaurant Weeks — billed as the largest "restaurant week" event in Metro Atlanta — returns this Thursday, January 22nd and runs through February 7th, encouraging people throughout the region to visit Roswell for a bite to eat. The annual event is a co-production of economic and business development organization Roswell Inc and Visit Roswell, which is the city’s official marketing organization — and was expanded from one week to multiple weeks back in 2021 to allow diners to support even more local restaurants.

So, how does the event work? Participating restaurants offer a special prix fixe (fixed price) menu which highlights customer favorites, signature dishes, and some new creations, essentially serving as a way to introduce new patrons to their cuisine. And this year, organizers say they’re giving the event a "digital upgrade" — allowing diners to register to access a free event guide with an interactive map of restaurants.

One of this year’s participating restaurants is Tipsy Thaiger, located at 605 Atlanta Street (on the Roswell Square). The neighborhood bar and restaurant is centered around Thai cuisine, specifically "Gab-Glaam" (described as smaller plate options) and "Gab-Khao" (larger entrées meant to be eaten with rice) -- and often given a Southern twist. Tipsy Thaiger is open for dinner 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. To check out the menu, click here.

Click here for more information on this year's Roswell Restaurant Weeks