Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 20, 2021

Antiques show aims to raise money for "Refuge:"

They say, "The show must go on." But in the case of Buckhead’s Cathedral Antiques Show, the show must go online.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Cathedral Antiques Show, a major antiques and interior design sale and showcase that routinely draws visitors from around the world. But due to the ongoing pandemic — and the resulting closure of The Cathedral of St. Philip to visitors — organizers have opted to shift the show online, featuring three days of events including a virtual all-star designer panel, virtual tour of homes, and an online antiques show.

Organizers say a major reason they decided against canceling the show altogether was their mission of raising funds for local organizations; the very first show in 1969 was hosted by the Episcopal Church Women at The Cathedral of St. Philip to benefit community outreach. Since then, more than $5 million has been raised to support local nonprofits; this year’s beneficiary is Atlanta-based City of Refuge, which aims to help people in crisis transition to a better future.

Funds raised from this year’s Cathedral Antiques Show will specifically help renovate City of Refuge’s 180° Kitchen, which not only serves up daily hot meals to residents, employees, and guests, but also serves as a culinary training center.

The 50th annual Cathedral Antiques Show will take place Thursday, Jan. 21 through Saturday, Jan. 23 — click here for more information on purchasing tickets and to see the show schedule. And click here for more information on City of Refuge.

New dating show produced by Will Packer casting in Atlanta:

Asjai Lou gives the rundown on exactly what the team is looking for when it comes to casting for the show. The crew says they're looking for single, sexy, and successful men who are ready to jump start their heart. They're looking for more mature men, ages 40 and up.

If you know someone who may be a fit or would like to submit yourself, email Atlantamaturesingles@gmail.com

Celebrity Fitness Trainer Omar F. Cordero joins Good Day for Workout Wednesday:

We're 20 days into the new year and we want to make sure you're still on track with your fitness goals. VIP and celebrity fitness trainer Omar F. Cordero shows us some easy at-home workouts you can do to keep you moving.

