Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 17, 2020

Burgers with Buck: They’ve been serving great Bar-B-Q in the metro Atlanta area for 30 years. With humble beginnings, Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q was started by the Williamson brothers, Larry and Danny. On March 24, 1990 they opened their first store in Marietta, and the rest is history. They now have three locations, and their BBQ sauce can be found in retail stores around the country.

There’s a good chance you have at some point tasted their BBQ or sauce, but what about their burger(s)?

The old BBQ with Buck segments are a thing of the past, but admittedly it’s hard to go to a place like Williamson Brothers and not order BBQ. But one thing #BurgersWithBuck has learned through the years is that BBQ restaurants usually have really good burgers, and Williamson Brothers is no exception.

While they do have a few burger options on the menu, #BWB felt like we should go ‘all in’ with their specialty burger. It is a single, hand pattied cheeseburger that is cooked over their wood fire pit, then topped with a dollop of their delicious macaroni and cheese and healthy portion of thick sliced brisket, and then slathered with their house made brisket sauce. It is the perfect combination of BBQ and burger, and for many, a challenge to eat it without a knife and fork… but you know that’s not how we roll.

And the great news is, you can get the Specialty Burger at any of their three locations in Marietta, Canton, and Douglasville.



For more information about Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q including their locations, menu, hours, and specials... go to their website, https://www.williamsonbros.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

Art imitates life in Marietta museum & theatre partnership: Margaret Mitchell’s 1936 novel Gone With The Wind is filled with fiery characters, dramatic situations, and unforgettable dialogue. So it must have been a breeze to adapt for the film version, right?

Frankly, my dears…not at all.

The story of how producer David O. Selznick, screenwriter Ben Hecht, and director Victor Fleming hashed out the film’s screenplay over a marathon, five-day writing session within a locked office is told in the play Moonlight and Magnolias, which opens at Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square Friday, January 17th. Written by Ron Hutchinson and directed by Prodan Dimov, the play is being presented in partnership with the Marietta Gone with the Wind Museum at Historic Brumby Hall, which houses an extensive collection of artifacts related to the film author Margaret Mitchell.

And speaking of…you’ve seen the museum’s director, Connie Sutherland, on Good Day Atlanta in the past (we were with her for the film’s 80th anniversary celebration last June), so you already know that she is a true Gone With The Wind expert. She happens to be acquainted with Marcella Rabwin, longtime assistant to David O. Selznick and the woman who inspired the character of Miss Poppenghul in Moonlight and Magnolias. So, now, art is imitating life as Sutherland takes on the role for this production!

Starring alongside Sutherland in Moonlight and Magnolias are Chad Darnell (who plays Selzick), Joseph Quimby (as Ben Hecht) and Chuck Morris (Victor Fleming). Performances continue through February 1st, and ticket prices range from $22.50 to $30. Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square is located at 11 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.

A famous woman once said, “Tomorrow is another day” – but we couldn’t wait until tomorrow to learn more about this exciting partnership between the museum and theatre. So we spent the morning at both institutions, learning more about Moonlight and Magnolias.

Building a better credit score in 2020: The start of a new year is a good time for a credit score check-up. Credit expert John Ulzheimer stops by with tips to improve your score and how to nadle that holiday debt hangover. For more information on John Ulzheimer click here.

Hosea Helps celebrates the history of the civil rights movement: Porsha and Lauren Williams are making ther grandfather proud. The granddaughters of civlil right leader Hosea Williams stop by with more on a project very close to their hears, that ensures their proud family legacy lives on in the community he loved.

For more information click here.

Pet of day from the Gwinnett Jail Dogs program/Operation Second Chance. For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Skype interview with radio personality and gospel music singer Darlene MCCoy: For more information click here.





