Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 16, 2020

Sailing away at the annual Atlanta Boat Show: A crowd of 30,000 boaters (or future boaters!) will set sail for the Georgia World Congress Center this weekend, checking out some of the hottest vessels on the market. And we’re not just talking ten or twenty full-sizes boats…we’re talking more than 600!

The Progressive Atlanta Boat Show will drop anchor at the Georgia World Congress Center Thursday, January 16th through Sunday, January 19th– filling the venue’s Hall C with hundreds of boats of all sizes. The annual event, now in its 58th year, serves as a one-stop-shop for boaters, bringing together the top boat styles and manufactures under one roof, along with boating accessories and gear. This year’s largest boat is the Everglades 435cc Center Console – measuring in at nearly 43 feet and more than 600 gallons of fuel capacity.

Along with boat shopping, visitors to this year’s Atlanta Boat Show will be able to check out the all-new fishing simulator, attend daily sailing seminars, or check out the Boat Show’s Career Day, happening on Friday the 17th. For a full list of activities, click here.

Hours for this year’s Atlanta Boat Show are 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $15.00 for adults ages 13 and up, and free for children 12 and under.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to hop aboard the Everglades 435cc Center Console and check out the rest of the boats filling up the Georgia World Congress Center right now. So, we spent the morning getting a sneak peek at this year’s show – click the video player to check it out!

Falcons new uniforms for 2020 season: The Atlanta Falcons are bringing in brand new look for the 2020 season. It's the first full-scale uniform change in 17 years. Morgan Shaw Parker, the woman in charge of the redesign, stops by Good Day Atlanta to fill us in.

"The Ruch Life": Angela Ruch comes from a racing family. She has gone where no mother has gone before. Last year, she became the first female in history of the NASCAR truck series, to lead laps at the venerable Daytona International Speedway. Angela and Mike Ruch stop by Good Day Atlanta for a new docuseries called "The Ruch Life."

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Skype Interview with food blogger Skye Estroff: Is CBD legal to add in foods? Food blogger Skye Estroff weighs in via Skype on Good Day Atlanta. To get social with Skye Estroff follow here on Instagram @Skye.Estroff

Comedian Sugar Sammy stops by Good Day Atlanta to preview his upcoming show at The Punchline. For more information on the upcoming show click here.