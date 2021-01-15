Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 15, 2021

Your first look inside Botica by Chef Mimmo: Considering Atlanta chef Mimmo Alboumeh grew up in Lebanon, Italy and Spain, it’s not surprising that his menus are like a trip around the globe. And now, Chef Mimmo is inviting diners on a culinary vacation inspired by two of his favorite countries: Mexico and Spain. Botica by Chef Mimmo is the latest venture from the popular local chef and restauranteur, known for his popular eateries Red Pepper Taqueria and Maya Steaks & Seafood. Featuring a fusion of Mexican and Spanish flavors, Botica opened earlier this month in the space which previously housed Watershed, and currently serves lunch and dinner daily along with Saturday and Sunday brunch.

Mario Van Peebles talks about directing Salt -N- Pepa biopic: Mario Van Peebles is a film director and actor best known for directing New Jack City in 1991 and USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage in 2016. His latest project is the Salt -N- Pepa biopic that will appear on Lifetime Saturday, January 23 at 8 P.M. For more information on the film click here.

Virtual job interview tips from Jamie Johnson: Many employers are doing more and more virtual interviews today, a trend that many say may continue well past the pandemic. Expert insight from the career services team at the University of Phoenix, may be able to help you nail your virtual interview. Jamie Johnson gives tips on how you can stand out in a virtual interview to help secure a job, how this trend is changing employment today and in the future and more!

Griff from Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell on Praise 102.5: "All you need is love!" Griff from Get up Mornings with Erica Campbell talks Love in the new year.