Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 14, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Jan. 14, 2026:

Paul previews FOX's new "Fear Factor: House of Fear:" One of television's most iconic reality shows returns to screens tonight as "Fear Factor: House of Fear" premieres right here on FOX 5 Atlanta. Hosted by the truly fearless Johnny Knoxville, this new "Fear Factor" iteration ups the ante by featuring a group of contestants living together under one roof while also competing in a series of shudder-inducing challenges built around some of mankind's greatest fears. In other words, successfully completing the challenges is only part of the game this time around; housemates will also need to form alliances and keep their enemies close while battling each other for the grand prize.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Learn the tools you need to land your dream acting role at this year's South East actors summit. Plus, Tulsa King needs experienced chess players for a shoot next week. Tess Hammock has the information on both of these.

Champ Bailey talks executive producing new film "Signing Tony Raymond:" It's a sports comedy drama written and directed by Glen Owen and executive produced by NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey. It's described as a grounded and sharp-witted look at the high-stakes world of college football recruiting. The film launches in theaters nationwide on Friday, January 16, 2026. Watch the trailer, here.

Good Day Atlanta Guess Who Unmasking Atlanta talent: The Masked Singer is back on Fox. And to celebrate, each week we'll have a masked guest in studio for the anchors and viewers to guess who. Click the video player to find out who it was.

Radio host Niecey Shaw has the latest in entertainment headlines: NeNe Leakes is returning to Bravo, and who is now the highest paying actress in Hollywood? Radio Host Neicey Shaw has the details. Listen to her weeknights from 7 til 10 on Classix 1029.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in Mouse for adoption.