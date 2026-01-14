Casting Call: Birthday party extras, 'Tulsa King,' new Georgia film jobs
ATLANTA - This week’s Casting Call features paid background roles for All the Sinner’s Bleed and Tulsa King, a period piece seeking fresh faces, and a photography job opening at SCAD. There’s also a major acting summit returning to metro Atlanta this winter.
🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
- All the Sinner’s BleedCasting: Men and women to portray guests at a Hispanic birthday partyAny age, any genderFilming: Jan. 22 in GriffinPaidTo submit, email the following to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject line BIRTHDAY:3 pictures (dated photo, headshot, full body)AgeHeightWeightAll contact information
- Tulsa KingCasting: Chess PlayerNative AmericanMaleAges 60–80Must be an experienced chess playerFilming: Jan. 22 in AtlantaPaid
- To submit, email the following to onlocationcasting1@gmail.com with the subject line: TKS4 CHESS PLAYERSFirst and last namePhone numberEmail addressHeight and weightAny visible tattoos (if yes, briefly describe)Ability to get a tattoo artist release signed if neededCurrent city and stateConfirm which role(s) and date(s) you are available to work2 photos: one close-up and one full-body standing
- Unnamed 15th Century PieceCasting: New faces, any gender, any ageLook requirements: Must have a natural look — no unnatural hair colors, nails, facial hair, or eyelashesFilming: Jan. 24 OR Jan. 29–30PaidApply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCall15
💼 JOBS
- Photographer — SCADOrganization: Savannah College of Art and DesignDuties:Review all shoot details using the job tracking system and department calendarPhotograph daily assignments including academics, students, faculty, portraits, athletics, exhibitions, and moreHandle set organization and breakdownPerform basic image processing and retouchingMoreQualifications:Bachelor’s degree in a related disciplineAt least two years of professional magazine or newspaper photography experienceExperience with technical photo finishing and retouching using Adobe Creative Suite, especially Lightroom and Capture OneFamiliarity with lighting, composition, framing, lens choice, and equipment setupApply at: https://scadcareers.scad.edu/home
☕ EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
- Guest: JesseSouthEast Actors SummitWhat: A three-day event designed to empower, connect, and equip actors with tools to thrive in the industryClasses include:Unleashing your POV on cameraAuditioningBuilding confidence on screenAnd moreWhen: Feb. 27 – March 1Where: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center
The Source: Information in this article came from Tess Hammock, a FOX 5 entertainment contributor.