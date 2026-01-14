Casting Call: Birthday party extras, 'Tulsa King,' new Georgia film jobs

This week’s Casting Call features paid background roles for All the Sinner’s Bleed and Tulsa King, a period piece seeking fresh faces, and a photography job opening at SCAD. There’s also a major acting summit returning to metro Atlanta this winter.

All the Sinner’s BleedCasting: Men and women to portray guests at a Hispanic birthday partyAny age, any genderFilming: Jan. 22 in GriffinPaidTo submit, email the following to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject line BIRTHDAY:3 pictures (dated photo, headshot, full body)AgeHeightWeightAll contact information

Tulsa KingCasting: Chess PlayerNative AmericanMaleAges 60–80Must be an experienced chess playerFilming: Jan. 22 in AtlantaPaid

Unnamed 15th Century PieceCasting: New faces, any gender, any ageLook requirements: Must have a natural look — no unnatural hair colors, nails, facial hair, or eyelashesFilming: Jan. 24 OR Jan. 29–30PaidApply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCall15

Filming: Jan. 24 OR Jan. 29–30