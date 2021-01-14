Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 14, 2021

Buckhead’s PATH400 provides escape from the "fast lane": Very few people would ever call Georgia 400 relaxing; in fact, it’s been creating headaches since before it was built. "It was a very divisive thing when it happened. It literally cut neighborhoods in half, says Livable Buckhead executive director Denise Starling. "And so, there is a lot of scar tissue in the community." So, Starling and her team at the non-profit hoped to facilitate some healing with the creation of PATH400, a walkable, bike-able and dog-friendly greenway that essentially traces the highway from just south of Lindbergh Drive up to Sandy Springs.

The Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza: A lot of couples postponed their 2020 weddings to 2021 or beyond due to the pandemic. For those who's big day is coming a little sooner, there's a super fun event you can attend to give you inspiration. The Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza kicks of January 23-29. It's creating memorable celebrations for all engaged couples! Here, engaged couples will enjoy gorgeous inspiration, experience live entertainment, gain planning guidance from Atlanta’s top wedding vendors, enter the Ultimate Wedding and Honeymoon Giveaways, and receive exclusive VIP gifts and experiences. Last year, more than 350 brides took part in the first-ever virtual event. Click here for more information.

Mike Rowe talks about his new series, Six Degrees with Mike Rowe on Discovery: Mike Rowe links society's most taken-for-granted moments to their surprising origins and connects them to the modern world of today. The show premieres on Discovery+ January 20. To subscribe, click here.

Kyla Pratt talks Fox's new sitcom "Call me Kat": In an effort to prove to her mother -- and society -- that it's possible to be single at 39 and still be happy, Kat (Mayim Bialik) spends her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Ky. Kyla Pratt's character is Randi. Other stars in the show include Leslie Jordan, Cheyenne Jackson and Swoosie Kurtz. Call me Kat airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Fox. Catch up on episodes here.

Jesse Metcalfe talks his latest Hallmark film "Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery": Metcalfe stars as Jeff Jackson a former Boston detective who teams up with local doctor - and old flame - Dr. Zee Madeiras, to catch the killer when an art gallery robbery leads to the death of the contemptible gallery manager. Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery premieres Sunday, January 17 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark. Click here to watch the trailer.

Samantha Harrelson talks National Pizza week: It's National Pizza week and foodie Samantha Harrelson is dishing on some of the best pizza spots around Atlanta, and which spots have take home kits to make your own pizza! Keep up with Samantha on Instagram @Samantha_Jane_

