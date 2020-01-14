Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 14, 2020

Veteran film stunt performer tackles new career in coffee:

When you think about it, running a coffee shop is a little bit like starring in an action movie. The clock is constantly ticking down, you struggle to keep a steady hand around complex machines and bursts of scalding stem, and the ultimate goal is to create the perfect formula to save humanity from a caffeine-less existence.

Maybe that explains why Sophia Crawford is so good both in front of the camera ... and behind the counter.

Crawford, along with Curtis Short, is the owner of Ground & Pound Coffee in Alpharetta, a full-service coffee shop that offers a full menu of coffee drinks, tea, and pastries. Opened in October of 2019, Ground & Pound has already attracted a wide fanbase with its spacious seating area, warm atmosphere, and a large menu of beverages.

Co-owning a coffee shop is a bit of a surprising move from Crawford, who's spent most of her life making movies instead of macchiatos. The London-born actress carved out a successful career as a stunt performer in Hollywood films and television series, including spending several seasons as Sarah Michelle Gellar’s stunt double in “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” and doubling as the Pink Ranger in the hit series “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers.” You’ve also seen Crawford’s work in films including "Ella Enchanted," "Poseidon," and "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra."

Crawford moved to Georgia due to the booming film industry here, and along with continued work in stunts, decided to open a new chapter by creating Ground & Pound Coffee.

MORE: https://www.facebook.com/groundandpoundcoffee/

Dr. Bernice King on Good Day Atlanta:

In less than a week, we will continue to honor the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Preparations for the commemorative service are currently underway.

The special tribute is expected to take place at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. For more information on The King Center click here.

Taco Tuesday with Red Pepper Taqueria on Good Day Atlanta:

We love Taco Tuesday on Good Day Atlanta but this one can help our friends in Australia, who are dealing with devastating brushfires.

We're chowing down for a good cause this morning with Chef Mimmo Alboumeh. For more information on today's shrimp taco recipe see below. For more on Red Pepper Taqueria click here.

Shrimp-Kale Taco recipe from Red Pepper Taqueria

Prep Time 30 minutes

Servings 4-6 people

Avocado Ranch

3 avocados

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ cup lime juice

1 habanero pepper

6 garlic cloves

½ oz basil

½ oz parsley

½ oz chives

Liquefy all in a blender until smooth and refrigerate

Kale Slaw

6 oz organic kale shredded

3 oz carrots shredded

3 oz poblano sliced

3 oz red onion sliced

4 oz avocado ranch

Mix all vegetables with dressing and refrigerate

Spiced Salt

3 tablespoons Lawry’s seasoned salt

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon oregano dry

½ tablespoon black pepper coarse ground

2 lb shrimp peeled and deveined (21-25 per lb)

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons spiced salt

16 flour tortillas

Mix all and let marinate for 30 minutes

Grill tortillas on a pan for 20 seconds on each side

Sear shrimp on a pan for 1 minute on each side

Fill tortilla with 1 oz of slaw and top with 1 tablespoon avocado ranch or as desired.

Pet of the day:

Today's pet of the day is from the Atlanta Humane Society. For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.