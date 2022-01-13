Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 13, 2022

Public programs resume at Davidson-Arabia Nature Preserve: To paraphrase a famous song, there ain’t no mountain high enough to keep us from our goal of exploring unique places in the new year. And speaking of mountains, there’s one here in Metro Atlanta that towers above the rest when it comes to rich history and otherworldly landscapes. This morning, the Good Day feature team spent the morning hiking up Arabia Mountain, part of the 2,550-acre DeKalb County greenspace known as the Davidson-Arabia Nature Preserve. You’ve probably seen the preserve featured on Good Day Atlanta in the past; we last visited in the fall of 2020, showcasing the area as part of the annual Triple Hike Challenge. During that visit, Ranger Robby Astrove took us on a trek up the side of the mountain, pointing out the surprisingly diverse flora that grows out of the punishing rock. Because of the unique landscape, there’s different types of ecosystems here and plants that have adapted to this harsh environment and survived, like cactus, Astrove told us.Rangers have a full list of programming planned for 2022, after taking a long break from many public programs due to the pandemic. These include morning hikes with park naturalists every Friday and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and afternoon walk-it-out hikes at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesdays. Rangers say there are also several volunteer opportunities planned, including a Stewardship Saturday on January 15th.For more information on the Davidson-Arabia Nature Preserve, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning hiking through this truly magical pocket of Metro Atlanta.

Steve Agee of HBO Max's "Peacemaker": Based on the DC Comics and executive produced and written by James Gunn, "Peacemaker" is the first DC Extended Universe television series and follows Peacemaker (John Cena) who believes in achieving peace, at any cost. Agee is a scene stealer as John Economos, a snarky yet well-meaning member of ARGUS, a United States government organization tasked at handling major threats. Steve debuted as Economos in Warner Bros’ "The Suicide Squad," Gunn’s hyper-violent, triumphant reimagining of the 2016 feature. "Peacemaker" picks up where "The Suicide Squad" left off, and will premiere on January 13, on HBO Max. Watch the trailer here.

Tommy Dewey talks latest roles in Fox's Pivoting and Paramount+/Nickelodeon's Rugrats: Tommy stars in FOX’s new comedy series "Pivoting." He shines as Henry, the male lead opposite Coupe as he weathers the storm while his wife goes on her journey of self-discovery. "Pivoting" airs Thursday at 9:30 on Fox. Watch the trailer here. Tommy also lends his voice to the Paramount+/Nickelodeon series "Rugrats" starring as Stu Pickles.

Grammy Nominated Artist Mykal Kilgore: Performing At Vinyl In Atlanta On Feb. 3rd - Performed at the 2021 Met Gala, New Single "Man In The Barbershop" Out Now

Actor Angell Conwell talks about her longevity in Hollywood and being from a small town in South Carolina: Angell has been acting for decades. Most recently she starred in BET's "Bigger", a show that was set in In the Atlanta neighborhood of Little Five Points. It was recently announced that it had been canceled and will not return for season 3. She's currently working on Season 8 of her other show "Family Time" where she stars alongside Omar Gooding. The show airs on Bounce, and is the networks longest running series. Keep up with Angell on social media @AngellConwell For more information on "Family Time" click here.

