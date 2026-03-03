Georgia State Capitol agenda: Budget, insurance, Lemon Pepper Day

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp will sign the amended fiscal year budget at 12:30 p.m. at the Georgia State Capitol, joined by state leaders and First Lady Marty Kemp. The budget includes $2 billion in income and property tax relief, transportation investments and one-time bonuses for teachers and state employees. Lawmakers are also advancing insurance, school attendance and "Lemon Pepper Day" measures during a busy day under the Gold Dome.



Gov. Brian Kemp is set to sign Georgia’s amended fiscal year budget Tuesday afternoon at the Georgia State Capitol, capping off weeks of negotiations under the Gold Dome.

What we know:

The signing ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. The governor will be joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and House Speaker Jon Burns.

The amended budget provides $2 billion in income and property tax relief. It also makes investments in transportation and includes one-time bonuses for teachers, university employees and state workers.

Also at the Capitol, the Georgia House is sending several measures to the state Senate aimed at lowering insurance costs for Georgians. The four proposals seek to increase coverage while also punishing drivers who carry inadequate insurance.

House Bill 1262: Increases fines on insurance companies for surprise billing, failure to cover mental health treatment and other violations.

House Bill 1263: Shortens the time insurers have to seek refunds for premium tax payment errors.

House Bill 1274: Requires insurance companies to lower rates if profits exceed 5% of projections for three consecutive years.

House Bill 1344: Raises nearly 40 outdated insurance fines, expands the authority of Insurance Commissioner John King to levy penalties, and strengthens uninsured motorist laws by penalizing excluded drivers and vehicle owners who allow them to drive.

Meanwhile, a separate measure (Senate Bill 513) advancing to the House would add penalties for students who skip class. Proposed consequences include restricting participation in interscholastic and extracurricular activities and allowing the Department of Driver Services to revoke instructional permits or driver’s licenses.

In a lighter moment, lawmakers will also spotlight "Lemon Pepper Day" at the Capitol. State Rep. Eric Bell is inviting the public to join him at 10 a.m. to advocate for House Bill 1013, which would designate lemon pepper as Georgia’s official chicken wing flavor.

