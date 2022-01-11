Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 11, 2022

Florida-filmed horror movie gets Buckhead premiere:

Weekend camping trips rarely end well in horror films, and the Central Florida-lensed indie flick "The Curse of La Patasola" proves no exception when two couples face off against a monster from folklore. But the happy ending in real life is a big red carpet premiere happening in metro Atlanta Tuesday evening.

Cast and crew will gather at The Buckhead Theatre tonight for the world premiere of "The Curse of La Patasola", which was filmed over three weeks in the midst of the pandemic. The film was directed and co-written by AJ Jones, who also stars alongside Patrick R. Walker (previously seen as "Micah Stevens" in the FOX hit "The Resident"), Luciana Faulhaber, Najah Bradley, Gillie Jones and Mark Pettit.

The film is Jones’s directorial debut, but fans of Tyler Perry’s Atlanta-filmed hit show "If Loving You Is Wrong" will recognize the actor from past appearances.

As for the film’s plot, two couples head out on a weekend camping trip … but we can assume that not everyone will be coming back! The writers say the story is fashioned around the South American legend of "La Patasola," a vampiric figure that haunts the jungle.

Red carpet arrivals begin at The Buckhead Theatre at 6 p.m., and the movie begins at 7 p.m. (followed by a cast and crew meet-and-greet). The theater is located at 3110 Roswell Road Northeast in Atlanta.

