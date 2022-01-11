Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 11, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
New indie horror movie gets Buckhead premiere

In the Central Florida-lensed indie flick 'The Curse of La Patasola,' two couples face off against a monster from folklore. The film is having a is a big red carpet premiere happening in Buckhead Tuesday evening.

ATLANTA - Florida-filmed horror movie gets Buckhead premiere:

Weekend camping trips rarely end well in horror films, and the Central Florida-lensed indie flick "The Curse of La Patasola" proves no exception when two couples face off against a monster from folklore. But the happy ending in real life is a big red carpet premiere happening in metro Atlanta Tuesday evening.

Cast and crew will gather at The Buckhead Theatre tonight for the world premiere of "The Curse of La Patasola", which was filmed over three weeks in the midst of the pandemic. The film was directed and co-written by AJ Jones, who also stars alongside Patrick R. Walker (previously seen as "Micah Stevens" in the FOX hit "The Resident"), Luciana Faulhaber, Najah Bradley, Gillie Jones and Mark Pettit. 

The film is Jones’s directorial debut, but fans of Tyler Perry’s Atlanta-filmed hit show "If Loving You Is Wrong" will recognize the actor from past appearances.

As for the film’s plot, two couples head out on a weekend camping trip … but we can assume that not everyone will be coming back! The writers say the story is fashioned around the South American legend of "La Patasola," a vampiric figure that haunts the jungle.

Red carpet arrivals begin at The Buckhead Theatre at 6 p.m., and the movie begins at 7 p.m. (followed by a cast and crew meet-and-greet). The theater is located at 3110 Roswell Road Northeast in Atlanta.

Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks talk 'You Bet Your Life's' new contest

Do you have what it takes to make Jay Leno laugh? If you can make a joke about the economy that is top 10-worthy, you could win some serious money through 'You Bet Your Life.'

Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks join us live to discuss "You Bet Your Life."  For more information click here.

Health markers to keep you on track for 2022

With a new year comes new goals for a better mind, body, and spirit. Dr. Taz Bahtia joins Good Day with tips on health markers that can help make sure you stay on target with your overall health.

Dr. Taz Bahatia shares tips to identify New Year health markers:  For more information on Dr. Taz click here.

Pets of the Day from FurKids

Sophie the cat has a quirky personality and a cute meow that will grab your attention. Blitzen is a puppy who is full of life and a lot of energy.

Pet of the day is from FurKids: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here. 