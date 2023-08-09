Good Day Atlanta viewer information for Aug. 9, 2023

Here's what you may have missed today on Good Day Atlanta:

CHEF DAN MARTINEZ

Chef Dan Martinez is all about tacos He recently wrote a book titled "Ten Tacos and More." He appeared on Good Day Atlanta to show off his Hot Pork Belly Taco with Slaw, Brisket Taco with Avocado Crema, and Chorizo & Egg.

TOMMY DAVIDSON

Comedian Tommy Davidson is appearing at the Atlant Comedy Theater Aug. 11-13. He appeared on Good Day Atlanta to talk about the upcoming show.

CHESSECAKED

Shawn Brown, owner of Cheesecaked, appeared on Good Day Atlanta to how off Cheesecaked's amazing personal-size cheesecakes, cheesecake sandwiches, banana pudding and more.

ATLANTA ICE HOUSE

The Compete Center Ice Rink Sports Complex in Marietta is home to several sports facilities, including the Atlanta Ice House. Good Day Atlanta met up with area general manager Raymond Kalra who calls the Atlanta Ice House an "all-inclusive" ice arena, meaning the facility offers ice skating and hockey programs from beginner-level to pro. Speaking of pro (or, in this case, future pro), the facility is the home of the Atlanta Madhatters, which is part of the United States Premier Hockey League. According to Kalra, the USPHL is considered a top league for NCAA college commitments.

SECRET PROBLEM OF UNLIMITED PTO

One thing employers use to sweeten the pot for new employees is the offer of unlimited paid time off, but the FOX 5 I-Team’s Dana Fowle says it may not be as good as it sounds.

PET OF THE DAY

Sapphire is available from the Humane Society of NE Georgia.

